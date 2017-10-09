WWE Hell in a Cell 2017: Full Results and Star Ratings for Each Match

0 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

Anytime WWE puts on a show the quality of Sunday's Hell in a Cell, there is a demand by fans across the internet for star ratings. Everyone wants to know how many stars this match got or whether that match deserved the full five.

Almost as if their fandom of a particular match or Superstar must be vindicated by the number of stars someone else gave it.

The main event of the pay-per-view was a brutal car crash of a match that saw Kevin Owens defeat Shane McMahon with the assistance of Sami Zayn in what could have been a classic Hell in a Cell match had it not been for its overly long nature.

Also inside the unforgiving confines of the show's namesake match, The Usos defeated The New Day to become tag team champions for the fifth time. That match, both creative and original, rated higher thanks to the unforgettable spots and narratives intertwined throughout.

In between the superb performances of the Superstars involved in those matches were inspired efforts from the rest of the SmackDown Live crew.

How did their matches rate out and was any match on Sunday's card capable of attaining the maximum five stars?