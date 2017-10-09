LaVar Ball Reportedly Hires Math, English Tutors for LaMelo's Homeschooling

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

LaVar Ball will reportedly hire private tutors, with a focus on math and English, as part of his plan to homeschool and train son LaMelo the next two years.

"Math and English are his stronger subjects so he can count his money and communicate when it's not right," a source told TMZ Sports.

LaVar Ball announced he'd be pulling LaMelo out of Chino Hills High School and homeschooling him last week.

"I'm not dealing with the coach over there," LaVar told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Jeff Borzello. "I'm not dealing with the administration over there. I don't want no distractions on Melo. So therefore I'm going to homeschool him and make him the best basketball player ever."

The decision came in large part to LaVar's disagreements with new Chino Hills coach Dennis Latimore. Ball also famously had a contentious relationship with Stephan Gilling, who was let go after only one season.

"It's a new coach, and I don't like him one bit," LaVar said of Latimore. "[LaMelo]'s on track for UCLA, but he doesn't have to be dealing with those knuckleheads. I'm not letting them mess with his head anymore. You can put that on the principal and the coach over there.

"That coach has his own frame of mind on how he wants to play and who he picks in the team. OK, y'all got all that going on, let's see how you do without my tutelage. Without me training those players at my house. It seems like anybody who's training over here, that coach don't want him in the team."

LaMelo's collegiate future will depend a great deal on his compliance with NCAA rules the next two years. There are already questions about whether the Big Baller Brand signature shoe he designed and put up for sale will violate NCAA amateurism rules.