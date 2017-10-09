Randy Moss Was the NFL's Original King of the Jordan Cleats

Image via Bleacher Report

NFL fans in Minnesota and Illinois will have their eyes on the Monday Night Football matchup between the Vikings and Bears.

Chicago enters with a 1-3 record, and Bears head coach John Fox has decided the Mike Glennon era is over and that it's time to turn the offense over to heralded rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Minnesota has a 2-2 record despite losing starting QB Sam Bradford after a Week 1 win against the New Orleans Saints.

This sets the table for these NFC North rivals to duke it out in prime time, but it wasn't long ago when one of these teams had a marquee player who would've almost certainly had some cleat heat for this prime-time matchup.

Randy Moss is widely considered one of the greatest players to ever play the game of football. Moss regularly defied what most people believed a receiver could do. Standing at 6'4" and blessed with tremendous speed, Moss was uncoverable at times. He led the NFL in touchdown catches in five seasons, including a single-season record 23 in 2007. When you talk about a player as special as Moss, it's easy to figure that shoe companies saw the same thing.

Moss was brash, outspoken and not afraid to say "give me the ball," so being one of the first NFL players in the modern era to rock the "Jumpman" was rather fitting. Moss flexed on sneakerheads and NFL players alike when he wore special PE versions of the highly coveted Air Jordan 11 during the 2000 NFL season.

Moss' AJ11 featured a white mesh upper with a purple patent leather mudguard and gold detailing, including "Moss" in gold across the tongue. Jordan Brand even outfitted this shoe with a heel pull tab and a translucent outsole. Most sneakerheads see the Air Jordan 11 Moss PE as some of the rarest player exclusives ever.

Moss and Jordan Brand weren't done there, though—he even had his own shoe under Jordan Brand. That distinction is pretty special seeing that no other NFL player associated with Jordan Brand has had their own silhouette design for them since Moss.

The shoe was called the Jordan Mossified and was dressed with a combination of premium leather and plush nubuck. Mostly coming in the white/black look and a black/deep purple colorway, it was topped off with Jordan "Jumpman" logos all over the shoe and a freshly-minted Randy Moss "M" logo on the heel.

During Moss' career in the NFL, he rocked a ton of Jordan PEs, including the Air Jordan 6 cleats, Air Jordan 9 cleats and turf shoes, Air Jordan 12 turf shoes and Air Jordan 13 cleats.

On Monday night, as his Vikings go to battle, take a moment to salute one of the greatest players (and sneakerheads) in NFL history.