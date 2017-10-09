Donald Penn Says Fan Threw Bottle at His Car Before Verbal Altercation

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Oakland Raiders offensive tackle Donald Penn said a fan threw a water bottle at his car, inciting an expletive-laden altercation after Sunday's 30-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

A Twitter user posted a NSFW video of Penn in a verbal exchange with a fan, later identified as Sal Chavarria (h/t TMZ Sports) after leaving his car. A security guard and a metal barrier separating fans from player exits were the only things stopping a potential physical altercation.

Penn, 34, returned to his vehicle on his own accord and left the stadium without the situation escalating further.

Carmichael Dave of KHTK later shared an image of a NSFW Instagram conversation between the fan and Penn in which the lineman challenged the fan to "say it to [his] face."

Penn alleged that the fan planned the encounter with the goal of getting money from him after a potential physical altercation:

Charvarria later spoke to TMZ, denying he threw a water bottle at Penn, adding "several witnesses" support that claim, including security, while also denying Penn's claim he was looking to obtain money from the incident.

Chavarria later added he's open to settling his differences with Penn.

The Raiders dropped to 2-3 and saw their offense struggle in their first outing without quarterback Derek Carr. Backup EJ Manuel took three sacks and was hit five times on 26 attempts, throwing for a paltry 159 yards.

Penn, the Raiders' starting left tackle, was also a natural subject of fan scorn due to his brief contract holdout in camp. The Raiders signed him to a two-year, $21 million extension in September.