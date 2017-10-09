Liverpool's Emre Can Says Juventus Transfer Interest 'An Honour'

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has revealed Juventus were keen on signing him in the summer, saying it was "an honour" to be approached by the Italian giants.

Can's future has been the subject of much debate as of late, as he has less than a year to run on his contract at Anfield. Speaking to Kicker (h/t Glenn Price of ESPN FC), the player appreciated Juve's interest, though he is concentrated on his current club for the time being.

"It's always an honour to receive an offer from such a renowned club, but currently I am only focused on the season with Liverpool," he said. "My agent takes care of the rest."

Can went on to say the Premier League is a "really cool" competition, though caveated that statement, adding "you must always respect other big clubs and leagues."

The Germany international was also asked if there is any chance he and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp could end up at Bayern Munich next term. "You never know what will happen," said the 23-year-old. "And I don't know what [Klopp] plans."

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool supporters will be growing increasingly concerned about Can's situation, as from January he will be able to discuss a pre-contract with potential suitors. Juventus, having shown interest previously, will surely be keen on striking a deal to bring in the German on a free.

According to Paul Joyce of The Times, Can is holding back on signing a new contract with the Merseyside giants due to the club's unwillingness to include a release clause in any extension.

Jack Lusby of This Is Anfield believes it's fair for the midfielder to ask for a trigger amount as part of the deal; after all, the Reds resisted advances from Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho in the summer despite the player lodging a transfer request:

It leaves Liverpool in a difficult situation, as at this point the ball is very much in Can's court, especially with 2018 moving closer into view.

The Reds may not want a clause included due to the prospect of losing the German for less than what they would consider to be his true value in this market. But unless they yield, there's a strong chance of them losing an extremely talented footballer for nothing.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Juventus' interest in Can is a sign of his ability. While he may be inconsistent at times, he can boss any football match when he puts everything together.

Sports scientist Simon Brundish believes that if Liverpool do let him leave, then they'll end up regretting it:

At this point, Liverpool may decide to move some way from their staunch standpoint in an attempt to keep Can beyond the current campaign. But it appears Juventus have made it clear to the midfielder he's wanted in Turin, and it's understandable for any player to be tempted by that prospect.

The Reds are well stocked in midfield already and have Naby Keita arriving next summer from RB Leipzig. Yet you sense that if Can does move on, those associated with Liverpool may be left to lament what might have been.