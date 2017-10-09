Neymar, Luis Suarez, Harry Kane Among 2017 Ballon d'Or Nominees

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Neymar, Luis Suarez and Harry Kane are among the players France Football have so far revealed as the nominees for the 2017 Ballon d'Or.

The magazine announced the 30-man list on Monday, October 9, in six blocks of five nominees. Here is the list thus far, courtesy of France Football:

Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain, Brazil

Luka Modric, Real Madrid, Croatia

Paulo Dybala, Juventus, Argentina

Marcelo, Real Madrid, Brazil

N'Golo Kante, Chelsea, France

Luis Suarez, Barcelona, Uruguay

Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid, Spain

Jan Oblak, Atletico Madrid, Slovenia

Philippe Coutinho, Liverpool, Brazil

Dries Mertens, Napoli, Belgium

Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City, Belgium

Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich, Poland

David De Gea, Manchester United, Spain

Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur, England

Edin Dzeko, Roma, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Neymar was among the first batch of players announced on Monday morning:

The Brazilian has never won football's most prestigious individual award, but he'll be hoping his move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer will help him step out of Messi's shadow and increase his chances of doing so.

The forward has hit the ground running in the French capital, plundering eight goals in as many matches as well as laying on seven assists.

It was clear from the outset he would thrive at the club, per Squawka Football:

He also grabbed 14 goals and 13 assists for Barcelona in 2017 prior to his move and helped the Blaugrana win the Copa del Rey along with team-mate Suarez.

The Uruguayan was perhaps even more impressive than the Brazilian in the first half of the year, as reflected by his superior numbers—he struck 22 times in all competitions and managed 12 assists—but he has struggled this season, as football journalist Rafael Hernandez noted:

It's understandable his form has dipped as he has been playing with a cyst in his knee, but it's likely to scupper his chances of winning.

While he's not overly likely to trouble the likes of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo for the Ballon d'Or this year, it's also worth noting Kane has received his first nomination after a stellar 2017, illustrated by BT Sport Score:

Unlike Jamie Vardy's nomination last year, Kane will likely have many more to come.

Should he continue to establish himself among the world's elite and perhaps add some major silverware to his trophy cabinet, he may have a realistic chance in the future of becoming the first Englishman since Michael Owen to win it.