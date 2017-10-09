Neymar, Luis Suarez, Harry Kane Among 2017 Ballon d'Or Nominees

Neymar, Luis Suarez, Harry Kane Among 2017 Ballon d'Or NomineesOctober 9, 2017
Neymar, Luis Suarez and Harry Kane are among the players France Football have so far revealed as the nominees for the 2017 Ballon d'Or.
The magazine announced the 30-man list on Monday, October 9, in six blocks of five nominees. Here is the list thus far, courtesy of France Football:
- Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain, Brazil
- Luka Modric, Real Madrid, Croatia
- Paulo Dybala, Juventus, Argentina
- Marcelo, Real Madrid, Brazil
- N'Golo Kante, Chelsea, France
- Luis Suarez, Barcelona, Uruguay
- Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid, Spain
- Jan Oblak, Atletico Madrid, Slovenia
- Philippe Coutinho, Liverpool, Brazil
- Dries Mertens, Napoli, Belgium
- Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City, Belgium
- Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich, Poland
- David De Gea, Manchester United, Spain
- Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur, England
- Edin Dzeko, Roma, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Neymar was among the first batch of players announced on Monday morning:
The first 5 nominees for the 2017 Ballon d'Or France Football : Neymar, Luka Modrić, Paulo Dybala, Marcelo, N’Golo Kanté #ballondor https://t.co/QnyakD9bhw2017-10-9 07:08:15
The Brazilian has never won football's most prestigious individual award, but he'll be hoping his move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer will help him step out of Messi's shadow and increase his chances of doing so.
The forward has hit the ground running in the French capital, plundering eight goals in as many matches as well as laying on seven assists.
It was clear from the outset he would thrive at the club, per Squawka Football:
Neymar's PSG debut by numbers: 88 passes 11 take-ons 7 chances created 6 shots 4 fouls suffered 3 crosses 1 assist 1 goal Perfect start. https://t.co/nE56nV6Y782017-8-13 21:26:24
He also grabbed 14 goals and 13 assists for Barcelona in 2017 prior to his move and helped the Blaugrana win the Copa del Rey along with team-mate Suarez.
The Uruguayan was perhaps even more impressive than the Brazilian in the first half of the year, as reflected by his superior numbers—he struck 22 times in all competitions and managed 12 assists—but he has struggled this season, as football journalist Rafael Hernandez noted:
Suárez poor form the worst of his top level career, surely.2017-9-23 19:25:01
It's understandable his form has dipped as he has been playing with a cyst in his knee, but it's likely to scupper his chances of winning.
While he's not overly likely to trouble the likes of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo for the Ballon d'Or this year, it's also worth noting Kane has received his first nomination after a stellar 2017, illustrated by BT Sport Score:
Should he continue to establish himself among the world's elite and perhaps add some major silverware to his trophy cabinet, he may have a realistic chance in the future of becoming the first Englishman since Michael Owen to win it.