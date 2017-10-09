Chelsea Transfer News: Alex Sandro Set for New Juventus Deal Amid Blues Rumours

Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Juventus chief-executive Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed the club plan to hand Alex Sandro a new contract amid speculation Chelsea could offer £70 million for him in January.

He told Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t James Benson of the Daily Star): "Paulo [Dybala] himself has asked for it [a new deal], we will be renewing soon and we will also extend the contract of Alex Sandro."

Chelsea are said to have unsuccessfully pursued Sandro throughout the summer and are now lining up a big-money attempt to snap him up when the transfer window reopens.

The Brazilian's current contract runs until 2020, and an extension will not only take him past that, it will also see his yearly salary almost double, from €2.8 million (£2.5 million) to €5 million (£4.5 million), according to Gazzetta.

Sandro has been a revelation at left-back for the Bianconeri since he arrived in 2015 from Porto, establishing himself as one of the best in the world in his position.

He has showcased his outstanding attacking and creative instincts during his time in Italy, per OptaPaolo:

The 26-year-old has continued to do that this season and has already contributed a goal and two assists in seven appearances.

Like any elite modern full-back, Sandro is not only strong going forward, he's also more than capable when it comes to defending too.

He put in an outstanding performance down the left flank when Juventus outclassed Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League last season, per Bleacher Report's Adam Digby:

A player of Sandro's calibre would naturally be a huge asset to a team of Chelsea's ambitions, but it appears Juve are hoping to secure his future, quite possibly before the Blues have another chance to bid for him.

Fortunately for Chelsea they have Marcos Alonso, who may not be quite at Sandro's level but is nevertheless an excellent player in his own right.

Should they still wish to bring in competition for the Spaniard, they may have to look elsewhere.