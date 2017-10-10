10 Can't-Miss Nonconference Games in the 2017-18 College Basketball Season

1 of 11

Pick a Texas A&M Game

The Aggies will be a borderline Top 25 team at the start of the season, but that didn't stop them from putting together a ferocious nonconference schedule. They'll open the season in Germany against West Virginia and will play at USC, face Arizona in Phoenix and visit Kansas. If Texas A&M can solve its point guard problem from last season and become a contender, all four of those games could be great.

Louisville at Purdue (Nov. 28) and Louisville vs. Seton Hall (Dec. 3)

With all the uncertainty surrounding the Cardinals program, it's hard to put either of these games against fringe-Top 25 teams on the list of must-watch matchups. It's worth noting, though, that Louisville put together a solid nonconference schedule for a change. Usually the Cardinals have their annual battle with Kentucky, a solid opponent in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge and not much else.

Wichita State at Baylor (Dec. 2)

Prior to late-season games against Cincinnati, there's not a lot on Wichita State's schedule to get excited about. This game against Baylor is the exception. The Bears have a little bit of rebuilding to do after losing Johnathan Motley and several other key players, but they still have more than enough talent to give the Shockers a run for their money.

Minnesota at Providence (Nov. 13) and Minnesota vs. Alabama (Nov. 25)

The Golden Gophers are coming up on the next slide, but they have several sneaky-good games in the first three weeks of the regular season. They are this year's somewhat unorthodox team likely to debut in the Associated Press Top 15, and we'll find out in a hurry if they're worthy of that honor.

Cincinnati vs. Florida (Dec. 9) and Cincinnati at UCLA (Dec. 16)

Another Top 15-ish team that'll get a lot of early tests. Cincinnati's annual showdown with Xavier comes on Dec. 2, followed by consecutive Saturdays against Florida and UCLA. The Bearcats football team hasn't given these students much to root for in 2017, but the basketball team could make up for that in spades.