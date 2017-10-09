Picking England's 2018 World Cup Squad After End of Qualification Campaign

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

England have done it. Gareth Southgate's men have booked their place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, cruising their way through qualification group undefeated.

Indeed, England dropped just four points en route to winning Europe's Group F by eight points ahead of Slovakia and the auld enemy, Scotland.

If that looks good on paper, the reality is much different. England produced some frustrating performances along the way that belied the youthful effervescence of Southgate's squad.

Since Roy Hodgson's departure after the Euro 2016 debacle, the policy of blooding more youngsters has continued. But the Three Lions' transition has meant a lack of verve and panache. England still struggle to break teams down, regardless of the attacking talent they have at their disposal.

For all the positives of Harry Kane's goals up front, a lack of creativity at the heart of midfield means they can be sluggish, moving the ball slowly in possession and not doing enough to excite.

Still, Southgate has just under nine months to address these problems, with a group of players capable of exciting if they find a formula that fits.

Here's our latest projection for England's 2018 World Cup squad.

Goalkeepers

Joe Hart

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Whether he's England's No. 1 next summer is another debate altogether, but with his experience and knowhow, it would be a considerable oversight to leave Hart at home for the World Cup.

It's a role reversal for the West Ham goalkeeper now. In the buildup to South Africa 2010, he was the bright young thing knocking on the door. That proved a competition too early for him, but Russia 2018 could prove one World Cup too many, with other goalkeepers looking ready to claim the No. 1 jersey.

Jack Butland

Speaking of goalkeepers who are breathing down Hart's neck, the Stoke City man is top of that list. Had it not been for the ankle injury that kept him out for much of last season, there's an argument to suggest Butland would be England's first-choice now.

He's doing everything right, performing every week for his club side to show Southgate his wares. He is looking reliable, and with Stoke's porous backline, he's getting plenty of action to test him.

The Potters have a fine tradition of England No. 1s, and Butland looks set to join the list.

Jordan Pickford

Being third choice for England is about par for Pickford right now. His move from Sunderland to Everton last summer has put him under the spotlight, and he needs a season to bed himself in at club level before he makes the next step in his career—a proper assault on the England squad.

At 23 (he'll be 24 when the World Cup comes around), he's a year Butland's junior. Compare careers, and Pickford is probably a year behind in his development also.

Hart hasn't had a challenger for his No. 1 spot with England for the best part of a decade, but Pickford will ensure that's not the case for Butland.

Missing the cut: Fraser Forster, Tom Heaton

Defenders

Gary Cahill

Julian Finney/Getty Images

The only plus-30 player to make our list of defenders, Russia 2018 will probably be Cahill's last major tournament for the Three Lions.

It's a positive thing for England that their back line has a group of players entering their prime, or just the right side of that. It shows the team is maturing together, although Cahill's age (31) shows he's been part of the generation sandwiched between the so-called golden age and the one trying to replace it.

He has 57 caps to his name, which can't be underestimated in a team that lacks experience.

In years gone by, England have had to rely on their experience too much as there's been a lack of youthful replacements. Cahill is a strong asset in that regard as he's symbolic for the gradual changes we're seeing, where he's a dying breed.

Michael Keane

His season has been disrupted with Everton, but the former Burnley man shouldn't let that knock his confidence. He's one of the centre-backs with an eye on Cahill's place, and in the long-term, Keane's one of those who will replace the Chelsea captain.

He's still finding his feet at international level, with just two international caps to his name. Unless he has an exceptional campaign with Everton, that inexperience will work against him when it comes to a starting palce. But he almost certainly makes the plane.

John Stones

With another season under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, the hope is that Stones will evolve into the player England have been hoping he would be.

Southgate has plenty of substance to choose in defence, but he still needs a player with the style to keep England ticking over from the back. Stones has to be that man, as there isn't another quite like him in the Three Lions' setup.

We've seen the 3-4-3 become fashionable in the Premier League, and looking at this England side, it's probably that which suits Stones' abilities most, using him as the central figure in that three-man defence.

Harry Maguire

MB Media/Getty Images

He doesn't have the same grace as Stones, but Maguire can certainly play a bit. We saw that with Hull City last year and with Leicester City now.

He's only just made his debut, though, meaning Maguire adds to the inexperience of Keane at the back. Now experience doesn't count for everything at international level, but if England have hopes of going far at Russia 2018, it suddenly becomes a valuable currency.

Like Keane, Maguire makes the plane, but he shouldn't be expecting to be starting matches.

Phil Jones

If he stays fit, Jones is probably England's best out-and-out defender. With games under his belt, the Manchester United man looks assured at the back and is never afraid of competing physically.

It's just those injuries that have really held him back ever since he came through at Blackburn Rovers. He even missed out on England's latest squad due to a knock.

If he keeps himself off the treatment table long enough, Jones should complete England's centre-back options.

Kyle Walker

Another player featuring at Manchester City under Guardiola, the hope is the next nine months or so will see Walker become more tactically astute. He's always been a big threat to opponents with his pace on the flank, but he's been lacking with his tactical and defensive acumen.

He does give Southgate options as either a traditional right-back or wing-back, though. England need to focus on stretching teams, and with his pace and an improved final delivery, Walker can do that on the right.

Kieran Trippier

MB Media/Getty Images

Vying for a starting place on the right, Trippier has enjoyed a fine 12 months. He's succeeded Walker at Tottenham Hotspur and also forced his way into the England squad. With Nathaniel Clyne out injured, it's helped him become a bigger focus for Southgate, too.

He has everything Walker does but is probably better defensively. With one cap to Walker's 29, however, he has plenty of catching up to do on the international stage.

Danny Rose

The Spurs man gets in here on reputation. Of course, were England naming their squad right now, he'd be missing out on account of injury and a lack of game time. Rose has been missing for club and country since January, when he picked up a knee injury.

He's close to a return, though, and by the end of this season, we're predicting him rediscovering his best form and, thus, making it into England's squad.

Like Walker on the opposite flank, Rose isn't just a talented player, but one who offers Southgate tactical flexibility. If England play a flat four at the back, he'll comfortably feature as the left-back. Change it up to a 3-4-3 or 3-5-2 and he'll be the wing-back they need.

Ryan Bertrand

With the same dynamism and attacking threat, Bertrand is almost a carbon copy of Rose. With the flexibility he would also bring the manager in defence and attack, that can only be a good thing.

He doesn't help solve the height issues England would have with either him or Rose in the side, but there would be a balance that works on paper. As we've seen in qualifying, however, England on paper and England in reality are two very different things.

Missing the cut: Nathaniel Clyne, Aaron Cresswell, Chris Smalling

Midfielders

Dele Alli

MB Media/Getty Images

The Spurs attacker is symptomatic of the England virus. It's taken hold of bigger names than him in the past, and Alli is suffering the same fate now—that inability to repeat club form for your country.

We're still to see the Spurs Alli consistently on show for England. He looks laboured at times, and that leads to frustration for fans and the player alike.

He's capable of so much more than he's produced in his 21 England caps to date, a fact proved by his goal return of just two. If England can unlock his talent, they could enjoy a productive World Cup.

Eric Dier

He can play in central defence or midfield; Dier makes it into our England squad as the latter, which is where he has to focus his career moving forward. Playing in both positions for his club hasn't done him any favours, as it's meant Dier hasn't found the consistency he needs to truly excel.

For England, there aren't many options, either. They need that physical presence, a player who can really compete in the middle in the way Dier does. He can be guilty of overplaying at times, but remove that from his game and he's a fine midfielder.

Jordan Henderson

The Liverpool midfielder is the best of a bad bunch for England. When we consider the Three Lions used to call upon Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Paul Scholes as their central midfielders, we can understand why there's a lack of excitement when it comes to Henderson.

Sure, he's not a like-for-like replacement on any of those names, but in years gone by, he would have struggled to get into the England squad. Now he makes the plane to Russia for the simple fact that there aren't many other options outside of him.

Raheem Sterling

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

When on form, Sterling is one of the most exciting players in this England squad. He has everything in his game to mark him out as being world class. His pace scares defenders, and his ability with the ball in close quarters is also a threat. We just don't see the best of him enough.

It may be a confidence problem, but England have to find a solution—much like Alli, Sterling should be seen as the key to them going far in Russia. Tap into his undoubted potential and the Three Lions have the next superstar on their hands.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

He really has to forget about playing as a central midfielder. Oxlade-Chamberlain has been chasing that dream for much too long, with performances rarely backing up his belief that it's where his future lies.

We saw against France last summer that he isn't astute enough in the middle, where his pace doesn't serve him as well as it does on the flanks. To succeed in that area requires so much more, and the Liverpool man hasn't shown himself to be tactically aware enough.

Use him as a winger or wing-back and Oxlade-Chamberlain's strengths are clear to see.

Adam Lallana

Currently sidelined with a thigh strain, Lallana has grown to represent the cliche well: he's become a better player simply by not playing.

"In my year in charge, Adam Lallana has been our best player and we've not had him for the last three matches," England manager Southgate told journalists recently, per The Telegraph's Matt Law. "There are some players who can unlock defences and score goals."

Lallana is certainly one of them, as he has shown with England and Liverpool. Perhaps having him in the side will take the pressure off Alli, which is what Southgate was alluding to.

Regardless, Lallana is a talent England have struggled without, and on the back of Euro 2016, he was probably one of the few players who could come away with a sense of having not completely failed on a personal level.

Ross Barkley

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

What have England lacked more recently from midfield? They have some style and substance, but there is still a lack of explosive players to burst through and attack teams. Barkley is certainly one of them.

He's still out injured and is expected to be until later this year. In January, when the transfer window opens, it will also be interesting to see where he moves—will it be Chelsea, Spurs or another of England's big clubs?

A lot will ride on that, as Barkley needs a big six months to earn his England place. If he gets it, though, he'll be a major asset to Southgate. We're including him here with the view that he does.

Missing the cut: Jesse Lingard, Jake Livermore, Fabian Delph, Nathaniel Chalobah, Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Strikers

Harry Kane

MB Media/Getty Images

He has to be the first player on the plane for England; Kane is simply too important for this team now, like he is for club side Spurs.

The past year has seen him become a bona fide star, building on the past few seasons to be a real jewel in the crown for his country. He's the savior England have been crying out for, timing his arrival perfectly to coincide with Wayne Rooney's decline.

Where Rooney's lifestyle held him back at times throughout his career, Kane doesn't seem to suffer from the same issues. He's level-headed and focused, working as much for the team as he does himself. His goals are going to be vital for England in Russia.

Marcus Rashford

From one strike sensation to another, the future is certainly bright for England's attack. Rashford is an exciting talent, with the same eye for goal that Kane has shown since bursting on to the scene.

What hasn't helped him is being shoehorned into the Manchester United side as an inside forward, and it's been the same for England. Rashford is best through the middle, playing closer to goal where he can be a big threat.

He isn't up to Kane's level yet, though, so he'll have to get used to playing out of position if it means starting matches.

Still, what an alternative for England to have in the coming years.

Jamie Vardy

England have stood accused of not playing with enough pace, which is way Leicester flyer Vardy is a great option.

He might be a notch below the form that helped spark Leicester City to their Premier League title win, but he's still a superb impact player and would be a great option from the bench in the later stages of games.

Jermain Defoe

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Completing our strikers is the experienced Defoe, who edges out Daniel Sturridge here for a valid reason—he can stay fit.

If it were on pure talent alone, the 35-year-old Defoe wouldn't be making the plane to Russia. Without doubt it would be Sturridge.

But with the latter's continued injury problems, it raises big concerns about his ability to step in when required. That's what Sturridge's role would be in this England squad, as his form is non-existent after spending the best part of three seasons in and out of the Liverpool squad on account of his injury record.

Over the course of a World Cup, it's folly to rely solely on one frontman, and if disaster strikes, can Southgate be confident Sturrdige will be fit enough to last an entire campaign?

With three strikers, it means England have more room to include flair from midfield, where they are strong.

Missing the cut: Daniel Sturridge