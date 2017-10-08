Kevin Durant's Company Durant Co. Invests in Pizza Brand Pieology

Kin Cheung/Associated Press

Kevin Durant is officially in the pizza business.

On Sunday, Darren Rovell of ESPN.com reported Durant's company, the Durant Co., invested in the pizza chain Pieology. According to Rovell, the Durant Co. will own a stake in Pieology as well as some of its franchises.

"I went to a one of them and saw how quickly they did it and was really impressed with the quality," the Golden State Warriors star said. "I just felt like, given how fast our lives our these days, we don't want to wait for our pizza anymore."

Rovell pointed out Durant isn't the only player who played in the 2017 NBA Finals to have a stake in a pizza company. LeBron James has stake and ownership in Blaze, which prepares pizza in a similar quick fashion as Pieology.

"This isn't about me versus LeBron," Durant said.

While Durant stressed it wasn't about the two stars, it's hard not to think of it that way considering their respective places atop the NBA's pecking order of marquee names. Durant's Warriors just outlasted James' Cavaliers in the Finals while the Warriors forward was named MVP of the series.

However, James is widely considered the best player of his generation and one of the best players in NBA history.

While their battles on the court will surely draw more attention, they are now technically competitors when it comes to pizza as well.