Week 6 Waiver Wire: Aaron Jones, Nelson Agholor Highlight Pickups to Know

The run on quality running back prospects on the waiver wire continues in Week 6.

Go figure, considering the way the season started in this regard thanks to Kareem Hunt of the Kansas City Chiefs. The nature of the spot itself and the devaluation of it have combined to help unearth superb fantasy options outside of drafts for years now.

The latest big name is Aaron Jones of the Green Bay Packers, though the Week 6 wire offers a little bit of something for everyone in need.

Here is a list of the wire's must-know pickup targets this week.

Week 6 Waiver-Wire Targets

Jacoby Brissett, IND

Andre Ellington, ARI

Aaron Jones, GB

Wayne Gallman, NYG

Marlon Mack, IND

Nelson Agholor, PHI

Roger Lewis, NYG

Ricardo Louis, CLE

Austin Seferian-Jenkins, NYJ

Ed Dickson, CAR

Is the Kevin Hogan era in Cleveland starting?

The Cleveland Browns benched rookie DeShone Kizer at halftime in Week 5. And while the idea of a Browns quarterback on its own doesn't sound great, fantasy provides some wiggle room here thanks to the way the position streams.

Hogan, a 2016 fifth-round pick, came in on short notice and looked good while posting a 16-of-19 effort for two touchdowns and another 30 rushing yards on the ground.

The offense took a jump right away, as NFL.com's Dan Hanzus pointed out:

Sure, it's a limited week for the position on the wire. But Hogan is an interesting guy to keep an eye on for owners who have a need at the position. He doesn't have household names around him when it comes to weapons, but if he's going to get the ball out this fast and take care of it, he'll keep being the starter.

As a starter, Hogan becomes a curious matchup-based play with big upside. If owners aren't hurting at another spot, he's a rare non-injury promotion who won't lose his job again if the current level of play persists.

Aaron Jones, GB

It's all about Jones this week.

The Packers' starting back in Week 5 got a nod in the intro for good reason. The fifth-round rookie exploded with Ty Montgomery watching from the sidelines, bruising his way to 19.4 points against the Dallas Cowboys thanks to 19 carries for 125 yards and a score.

But the numbers go much deeper than that, as Yahoo Sports' Brad Evans pointed out:

The Packers have a good problem, and so do owners—there isn't a great reason to keep Jones off the field if he's running like this.

Montgomery should be back in the next week or two, but his 3.3 yards per carry on 46 attempts doesn't look great, nor does the fact he's hurting again after missing 11 games over the past two seasons.

Unless the Packers ignore this outburst completely, the worst that can happen is a rotation for the two. But Jones is clearly the more natural back, and those playing with the benefit of Aaron Rodgers as quarterback make for solid fantasy options.

Nelson Agholor, PHI

It's time for owners across leagues to bump Nelson Agholor's usage.

He isn't necessarily living up to 20th-overall hype the Philadelphia Eagles bestowed upon him in 2015, but the USC product is coming into his own this year with a touchdown in three out of five games.

It's all about usage and matchup with Agholor, who has four or more targets in the three games he's managed a touchdown. He's tallied a pair of double-digit performances as a result.

With highlights like this, it's going to be hard for owners to ignore his breakout year:

Agholor looks like one of the league's most-improved players this year. Like Jones, the Eagles are going to have a hard time ignoring him in favor of someone like Torrey Smith.

Schematically, the Eagles will need to find ways to keep Agholor on the field. Owners could be the biggest benefactors of this considering his clear connection with Carson Wentz—meaning a deep position only adds more depth this week.

Ed Dickson, CAR

The Cam Newton-led passing attack of the Carolina Panthers continues to boom despite losing Greg Olsen for the year.

Devin Funchess had initially been the biggest winner of this offensive shuffling and is still a great target in all leagues. But the veteran Ed Dickson came into his own during Week 5, dropping 17.5 points on the Detroit Lions.

Dickson put on a show, catching all five of his targets for 175 yards. ESPN's Matthew Berry pointed out how few owners had Dickson on the radar:

Time to readjust those radars—Dickson as a blocking-first tight end is over. Olsen is out of the picture, and the surging Panthers need another option through the air.

Dickson is said option, and one ready to elevate what has overall been a miserable position from a fantasy standpoint since the season started.

All scoring info, points-against info and ownership stats courtesy of Yahoo standard leagues.