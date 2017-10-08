Masahiro Tanaka, Yankees Blank Indians in Game 3 of ALDS Behind Greg Bird Homer

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The New York Yankees live to fight another day after defeating the Cleveland Indians 1-0 in Game 3 of the American League Division Series Sunday night in Yankee Stadium. The Indians remain ahead 2-1 in the series.

Both starting pitchers did more than enough to put their teams in a position to win.

Carlos Carrasco went 5.2 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out seven. Carrasco left with the bases loaded and two out in the bottom of the sixth, and Andrew Miller got Starlin Castro to fly out to Francisco Lindor to end the inning.

Miller remained in the game for the seventh, and the normally dominant left-hander allowed the go-ahead home run to Greg Bird to open the inning. Bird's mammoth blast landed just short of the third deck in right field.

MLB provided a second look at the homer:

ESPN.com's Buster Olney noted Miller had only allowed a home run to one other left-handed batter this year.

Former Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez praised how well Bird has hit the ball of late:

That one run was enough after the gem Masahiro Tanaka delivered for the Yankees. Tanaka went seven innings and finished with seven strikeouts. He also held the duo of Lindor and Jay Bruce—two of the Indians hottest hitters—without a hit in their first six combined at-bats.

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Chris Archer thought the Japanese right-hander brought a little something extra to the mound Sunday:

Tanaka could thank Aaron Judge for keeping the game tied 0-0 in the top of the sixth. Roberto Perez led off the inning with a single, and Lindor hit a drive to right field that looked destined for the seats. Instead, the 6'7" Judge reached his left hand up and robbed Lindor of a two-run home run.

MLB shared a replay of the catch:

After Tanaka exited the game, David Robertson and Aroldis Chapman combined to pitch the final two innings. Robertson went 0.1 innings and Chapman handled the rest.

Chapman's five-out save wasn't without drama. He allowed one-out singles to Jason Kipnis and Jose Ramirez to put runners on first and second. From there, the four-time All-Star struck out Bruce and got Carlos Santana to fly out to center field and end the game.

The fact that Yankees manager Joe Girardi was able to rest most of his relief options undoubtedly helps New York's chances of coming back from a 2-0 series deficit.

Game 4 is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Monday night in the Big Apple. Luis Severino will start for the Yankees, and Indians announced Trevor Bauer will take the mound for Cleveland.