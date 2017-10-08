Jerry Jones Says Any Cowboys Player Who 'Disrespects' the Flag Won't Play

Matt York/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will not tolerate any players kneeling during the national anthem.

Jones said after Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers that anyone who "disrespects the flag" won't be allowed to play, per Mike Finger of the San Antonio Express-News.

"We cannot in any way give the implication that we tolerate disrespecting the flag," Jones added, per Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News. "We know that there is a serious debate in this country about those issues, but there is no question in my mind, that the [NFL] and the Dallas Cowboys are going to stand up for the flag."

No Cowboys players have taken a knee during the national anthem, but David Irving and Damontre Moore raised their fist during the song's conclusion before Sunday's game.

The issue also resurfaced Sunday after Vice President Mike Pence left the Indianapolis Colts game against the San Francisco 49ers because of the perceived disrespect:

Players around the league have been kneeling since the start of last season as a protest against social injustice. It became a bigger story when President Donald Trump discussed it a few weeks earlier, calling for anyone who kneels during the national anthem to be fired.

After more than 100 players knelt in response before Week 3 games, Jones joined the Cowboys in kneeling before the anthem, standing up once the flag was displayed:

However, it seems he has taken a hardline stance against that particular form of protest from any of his players.

Unsurprisingly, this also means he has ruled out potentially signing Colin Kaepernick, who started the movement last year.

"I'm not interested in him as a quarterback with the Cowboys," the owner added, per Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News.