WWE Hell in a Cell 2017 Results: Usos Win and the Best, Worst Booking Decisions

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Stipulated pay-per-views like Hell in a Cell are a bit of a coin toss. The HIAC match is so out of the ordinary that it only works as the conclusion to an angle. What if it's showtime and the feud simply hasn't reached the proper fever pitch?

But this year, the level of animosity matched the extremity of the stipulation. One of the HIAC matches starred The Usos and The New Day, who have been the best parts of the blue brand for the past several months. This was a fitting, brutal end to their ongoing feud. And the other HIAC match was Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon. Owens' slur on McMahon's kids took that feud to the personal place where it needed to be.

The Usos and The New Day opened the show, and McMahon and Owens closed it. Who walked away from the ring tonight with their dignity (if not their bodies) in tact? Here are the best and worst booking decisions of the evening.