NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Brandon Marshall, Jeremy Hill and More

NFL teams are largely built through the draft with occasional moves in free agency, but that doesn't stop trade rumors from circulating every October.

By this stage of the season, the contenders have started to separate themselves from the likes of the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers. Those teams that aren't on their way to playoff contention can make a trade or two with an eye on the future and accumulating draft picks.

With that in mind, here is a look at some of the latest buzz surrounding playmakers such as New York Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall and Cincinnati Bengals running back Jeremy Hill.

Are Brandon Marshall's Days in New York Limited?

Phelan Ebenhack/Associated Press

Marshall was supposed to be a critical upgrade who teamed with Odell Beckham Jr. and led the Giants to an NFC East crown.

Instead, they are 0-5, and Mike Sando of ESPN.com said: "If Marshall were available, the price would probably be as low as a seventh-rounder, according to multiple execs who didn't seem excited by the prospect."

As if that wasn't enough, the Giants announced Marshall suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Jordan Raanan of ESPN noted he was carted off the field.

What's more, Adam Schefter of ESPN noted fellow receivers Beckham and Sterling Shepard suffered injuries in Sunday's contest. The 0-5 Giants are going nowhere fast this season and may be ready to turn attention toward the future already with the aforementioned Marshall trade.

He is a six-time Pro Bowler, but the first five games for New York this season have been a disaster. He had less than 20 receiving yards in three of those contests and is yet to top 66 or score a touchdown.

Marshall was solid but unspectacular last year for the New York Jets with 788 receiving yards and three touchdown catches but is not far removed from 1,502 receiving yards and 14 touchdown catches in 2015 with the Jets.

A team in need of pass-catching help could take a chance on Marshall, especially if the asking price is just a late-round pick, but Sando's report wasn't promising.

Jeremy Hill May Not be Much Longer for Crowded Bengals Backfield

Frank Victores/Associated Press

Marshall wasn't the only potential trade target Sando mentioned. He reported "insiders thought the Bengals could get a fifth-round pick for Hill, give or take a round."

One evaluator in particular pointed out why Cincinnati could trade Hill, per Sando: "He is a legit player not getting a lot of snaps. Cincy should take at least a fifth and maybe even higher. [Gio] Bernard came off an ACL last year, they started him off slow and now he is their third-down back, and they are weeding out Hill naturally."

Cincinnati is bouncing back from an 0-3 start with two straight wins against the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills, so it is not in the same position as the Giants where accelerating a rebuild may be the right move. Still, getting something in return when Hill's value in Cincinnati is lower than it is elsewhere could help the Bengals address another need long term.

Hill tallied a season-low four carries for 16 yards in Sunday's win over Buffalo and is yet to have more than seven carries or 26 rushing yards in a single contest this year. Mixon turned heads with 18, 17 and 15 carries in each of the last three games, respectively, and scored his first touchdown of the season Sunday.

The Oklahoma product is clearly the running back of the future in Cincinnati, and Giovani Bernard has established himself as the option on passing downs with 164 receiving yards through the first five games.

Trading Hill makes sense given the crowded backfield through five games.

Browns Defensive Front Could be Set for Shakeup

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

The Bengals aren't the only team in Ohio that could shake things up.

Sando noted an executive believed the Cleveland Browns could trade defensive end Nate Orchard for a fifth-round pick. Sando also pointed out: "A 2015 second-round pick, Orchard predates the Browns' current leadership, which has used high picks for defensive ends Myles Garrett, Emmanuel Ogbah and Carl Nassib in the past two drafts."

Orchard has just one sack and 10 total tackles in 2017, which are not exactly numbers that jump off the page. He did tally three sacks as a rookie but played only three games last season.

With no clear-cut attachment to the current front office and other options with the potential to be more productive elsewhere on the roster, don't be shocked if Orchard finishes the 2017 campaign on a different team than Cleveland.