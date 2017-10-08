Aaron Rodgers Sends Message to Entire NFL with Statement Win over Cowboys

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Every time Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is given a game-winning-drive situation, there's almost a collective eye-roll that ripples through social media.

You were probably guilty of assuming the outcome before a snap was taken on the Packers' eventual game-winning drive in the final minutes Sunday—a drive that sealed a 35-31 win over the Dallas Cowboys. Come on, just raise your hand and admit it. I'll start.

But what defines Rodgers' brand of greatness is his ability to make those comebacks seem routine. He raises his own bar for late-game heroics higher and higher, and then casually hops over it.

Don't ever let his act get get old, though, and don't ever stop being amazed by what Rodgers can do while elevating those around him. On the list of reasons why you watch football, moments like the ones Rodgers provides regularly should always be at the top.

He led three game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime during the 2016 season. And now he's done the same for the second time over the Packers' last three games.

In Week 3, Rodgers first managed a drive that ended with Mason Crosby's game-tying field goal to force overtime against the Cincinnati Bengals. Then he connected deep with wide receiver Geronimo Allison early in overtime for 72 yards, and victory was a chip-shot field goal away.

In Week 5, we saw much of the same brilliance. The scrambling athleticism was there as Rodgers squirted loose for an 18-yard run to secure a critical third-down conversion and get his offense within striking distance.

The pinpoint accuracy was there as well, especially on the drive-culminating throw to a spot where only wide receiver Davante Adams had a play. He made it too, hauling in a twisting and leaping 12-yard grab that gave the Packers an NFC North leading 4-1 record.

What's the difference between Rodgers' second comeback win this year and his first? This time, he didn't need overtime.

Rodgers led a drive that covered 75 yards in 62 seconds. He finished the afternoon with 221 passing yards, and 40 came on the game-clinching series.

The game-winning throw to Adams was Rodgers' third touchdown pass of the win, which put a stamp on his sizzling three-game stretch.

Rodgers has thrown three-plus touchdown passes in three straight games. In that period, he's completed over 67.0 percent of his passes, and the 33-year-old has also chucked just one interception.

Aaron Rodgers since Week 3 Game Comp % Yards Yards/attempt TDs INT Week 3 (vs. Bengals) 66.7 313 7.5 3 1 Week 4 (vs. Bears) 69.2 179 6.9 4 0 Week 5 (@ Cowboys) 65.5 221 7.6 3 0 Source: NFL.com

What made Rodgers' late-game brilliance shine even brighter was that it felt as if the Packers had no business winning—even as the score remained close, and the lead changed hands five times in a thrilling fourth quarter.

The Packers gave up three first-half touchdowns to the Cowboys, and at one point trailed 21-6. They scored five touchdowns of their own, but on three of them, Green Bay didn't convert the point-after try. Crosby missed two extra-point attempts, and then Rodgers slung a pass too far for wide receiver Jordy Nelson's outstretched arms on a two-point conversion attempt.

Little good comes from leaving easy points on the field. And it can make life difficult late in a game on the road. Usually, a dreary postgame narrative follows, one complete with replays of those shanked extra-point attempts that ultimately proved the difference in a loss.

But Rodgers is the antidote for what should usually happen when opportunities are missed. As Pro football Focus noted, he's the sort of quarterback who turns chaos into a chance for greatness:

Rodgers was sacked four times, but he didn't let that pressure derail his offense, even with Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari still injured and sitting out. He expertly manipulated the pocket, and ran for a season-high 32 yards.

The Packers held possession for only 11:10 in the first half, far lower than the Cowboys' 18:50. They also scored just 15 points through three quarters.

But a 20-point fourth quarter meant none of that mattered. A pick-six by Packers cornerback Damarious Randall helped Rodgers, as did the Cowboys poor clock-management. They scored too fast on what could have been their own game-winning drive.

Now the Packers have scored 35 points in two straight games. In the process, they may have found a solution to their backfield woes, as rookie running back Aaron Jones exploded for 125 rushing yards and a touchdown Sunday.

Adams remained hot, too, on the other end of two Rodgers touchdown passes. He's now recorded four touchdown receptions already in 2017, and 16 over his last 21 regular-season games dating back to the beginning of 2016.

But Rodgers will always be the driving force behind everything the Packers do offensively. He was again in Week 5 with 1:13 to go, one timeout and 75 yards left for a win.

The best compliment for Rodgers is that we expect his greatness every time in a game-deciding situation. And one of his highest accomplishments is meeting that expectation again and again and again.