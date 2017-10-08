    Aaron Rodgers' TD to Davante Adams Gives Packers Dramatic Win vs. Cowboys

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 8, 2017

    Green Bay Packers' Jordy Nelson, left, and Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrate a touchdown catch by Nelson in the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

    Dak Prescott thought he had the game won. Then he became the latest in a long line of quarterbacks to learn you never give Aaron Rodgers time left on the clock.

    Rodgers connected with Davante Adams on a 12-yard touchdown pass with 11 seconds remaining to help the Green Bay Packers clinch a thrilling 35-31 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas.

    The Pro Bowler completed three passes and scrambled for 12 yards during the nine-play, 75-yard drive that came after the Cowboys thought they had the game won.

    Prescott scored an 11-yard rushing touchdown with 1:13 remaining to cap off a 17-play drive that chewed nearly nine minutes off the clock.

         

