NFL Week 6 Predictions: Projections for the Early Lines, Spreads and Odds

The Carolina Panthers appeared to be in big trouble just a couple of weeks ago. They opened the season with a pair of unimpressive victories over the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills.

Their defense had played well in both games, but the offense was inept. When they lost in Week 3 to the New Orleans Saints, it seemed like the Panthers were on the road to nowhere.

However, just when Cam Newton appeared to be a shell of the quarterback he was in 2015 when the Panthers went to the Super Bowl, he rediscovered his game. He riddled the New England Patriots' secondary in Week Four and followed up by leading his team to another key win over the Lions.

The wins over the Pats and Lions came on the road. The Panthers come home to face the high-flying Philadelphia Eagles, who are in first place in the NFC East and starting to look like a compete team.

Second-year quarterback Carson Wentz may still be in the learning process, but he has already gained quite a bit knowledge and has demonstrated excellent skill. The Eagles came home in Week 5 and hammered the Arizona Cardinals by a 34-7 margin.

The Eagles achieved that victory in convincing fashion. They jumped on the Cardinals early with three first-quarter touchdowns, and after giving up one score in the second quarter, they played shutdown defense in the second half.

Both teams come into the game with 4-1 records, and there is nothing phony about either team. The Panthers have reignited their offense to support their powerful defense, while the Eagles are clearly an up-and-coming team.

The Panthers are early three-point favorites in this game, according to OddsShark. While that doesn't seem like much of an impost for an established team like the Panthers, the Eagles heave weapons in all areas and are seemingly getting better each week.

The Eagles are not intimidated about going on the road, and head coach Doug Pederson is smart enough and creative enough to decipher Carolina's defense. Look for the Eagles to secure a strong road victory.

Week 6 point spreads and predictions (Odds courtesy of OddsShark.)

Philadelphia at Carolina, Car. -3, Philadelphia

Cleveland at Houston, Hou. -10.5, Houston

Green Bay at Minnesota, NL, Green Bay

Detroit at New Orleans, NO -3.5, Detroit

Miami at Atlanta, Atlanta -9, Atlanta

Chicago at Baltimore, Balt. -6.5, Baltimore

New England at New York Jets, NE -9, NYJ*

San Francisco at Washington, NL, Washington

Tampa Bay at Arizona, Even, Tampa Bay

Los Angeles Rams at Jacksonville, Even, Jacksonville

Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland, NL, Los Angeles Chargers

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City, KC -3, Pittsburgh

New York Giants at Denver, NL, Denver

Indianapolis at Tennessee, NL, Tennessee

Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints

The Lions were unable to contain the Carolina Panthers at home in Week 5, as they fell behind by a 27-10 margin before Matthew Stafford mounted a late comeback and Detroit was able to make the score close at 27-24.

However, they were unable to finish their effort and dropped their second consecutive home game.

Over the years, the Lions have had nothing but trouble on the road, but they are 2-0 away from home this year and they should be prepared for a strong effort at the Superdome.

The Saints have played two surprising games in a row, beating the Panthers on the road and then shutting out the Dolphins in London. The Saints have had huge problems with their defense in the last two years, but a shutout may indicate they have achieved some degree of improvement.

The Saints still have a long way to go in that area as they are the 28th-ranked team in yards allowed, but there is reason to believe that they are not as generous as they have been in the past.

In a game against a team like the Lions that can string points together quickly, that does not mean shutting Stafford down or registering a shutout. It means coming up with a couple of key stops at crucial times in the game.

If the Saints can do that, they certainly have the weapons to win a game at home. Drew Brees may no longer be at his physical peak, but he reads defenses as well as anyone in the game. He also has an explosive receiver in Michael Thomas who can win the battle for the ball and then make key yards after the catch.

The Saints are 3.5-point favorites, and while they could win this game, we see it as a toss-up. Since the Lions are getting the 3.5 points in a game that looks like it should be even, we will go with the road underdogs.

New England at New York Jets

Remember what many of the game's most experienced observers said at the start of the season about both of these teams?

The defending Super Bowl champion Patriots were so good this year that they could go 16-0 in the regular season. The laughable Jets were so bad that an 0-16 season was certainly a possibility.

The experts don't always know as much as they think they do. Through five weeks, the pristine Patriots are 3-2, while pitiful Jets are also 3-2. They are tied for first place in the AFC East along with the Buffalo Bills.

It may be difficult for the Jets to maintain their current position or even hold on to a .500 record this season. But head coach Todd Bowles has a team that is playing hard and taking advantage of its opportunities.

The Patriots have not played well, and their defense has been especially poor. They have been pummeled by the Chiefs, Texans and Panthers, and they were rather fortunate to outlast the Texans.

Matt Patricia's defense played better in Week 5 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but there is no reason to think that all problems have been solved.

However, New England's offense has been carrying its end of the bargain, with Tom Brady throwing accurately to Chris Hogan, Brandin Cooks and Rob Gronkowski.

The Jets are functioning with Josh McCown at quarterback and Jermaine Kearse and Jeremy Kerley at wide receiver. These are not big-time threats, but each receiver caught four passes in the win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.

The Pats are nine-point favorites, and there's nothing surprising there. New England should win this game, but the Jets are not going to roll over or self-destruct. They will stay within the number and earn respect around the NFL.