Chad Johnson, Terrell Owens Tweet at Giants After Odell Beckham Ankle Injury

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Former NFL wide receivers Chad Johnson and Terrell Owens appear to have sensed an opportunity after watching New York Giants star Odell Beckham Jr. get carted off during Sunday's 27-22 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Johnson and Owens directed tweets to the Giants' official account Sunday:

The Giants announced Beckham suffered a fractured ankle, and ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan reported the three-time Pro Bowler will undergo surgery.

Beckham isn't the only Giants wideout dealing with an injury, either. The team announced both Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard hurt their ankles Sunday as well.

As a result, New York will likely evaluate at all of its options in free agency to address the various problems ailing the team's receiving corps.

It's doubtful, though, the Giants would give Johnson or Owens a serious look.

Johnson hasn't played in a regular-season game since the 2011 season when he finished with 15 receptions for 276 yards and a touchdown in 15 appearances for the New England Patriots. In his prime, he was one of the NFL's best wide receivers. The 39-year-old made the Pro Bowl five straight years between 2003 and 2007 and was a two-time first-team All-Pro (2005 and 2006).

Owens, meanwhile, is four years older and hasn't played in the NFL since 2010, when he and Johnson were teammates on the Cincinnati Bengals. The former had a team-high 72 receptions for 983 yards and nine touchdowns.

Still, Owens has been out of the league long enough to get snubbed twice by the Pro Football Hall of Fame voters. Despite his insistence he should still be playing in the NFL, Owens' days on the field are almost certainly over.