Roger Lewis, Evan Engram's Fantasy Outlook After Odell Beckham Jr.'s Injury

Disaster struck the New York Giants wide receiver corps during Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Adam Schefter of ESPN noted Odell Beckham Jr., Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard all suffered injuries.

Beckham's looked particularly worrisome for the Giants, as Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com tweeted, "Odell Beckham just went down awkwardly and the Chargers players immediately called for the sideline. Doesn't look good. Cart on way out."

If there is a silver lining to all the setbacks, at least from a fantasy perspective, it is the increased opportunities for wide receiver Roger Lewis and tight end Evan Engram. With that in mind, here is a fantasy breakdown for each.

Roger Lewis

The best thing going for fantasy players looking to Lewis for help is the opportunity in front of him as a potential No. 1 after all the setbacks. He proved he can be a serviceable deep threat during Sunday's 27-22 loss with a 29-yard touchdown catch and will look to replicate impact plays like that.

Lewis also looked solid in New York's season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, when he tallied four catches for 54 yards, but he failed to finish with more than 13 yards in a single game until Sunday—when his touchdown was his only reception.

There is no track record in place to trust Lewis as a must-start for fantasy purposes after he posted 97 receiving yards last year. What's more, he will be drawing more defensive attention than he has ever seen if the other three receivers miss time, limiting his upside even more.

The temptation is there to pick Lewis up off the waiver wire because of the other setbacks, but opportunity doesn't always translate to fantasy production. Pass on Lewis for now.

Evan Engram

If anyone is going to immediately benefit from the receiver injuries in fantasy circles, it is Engram.

While he struggled without a catch in Sunday's loss, he has been consistent this season with more than 40 receiving yards in New York's first four games. He also had a touchdown in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions and saw 11 targets in the Giants' last game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

New York is 0-5 and going nowhere fast this season, so it would prove beneficial to see what it has with the young guys on the roster. That includes the rookie Engram, who had 200 receiving yards in the first four games even when Eli Manning had better targets available.

Now that Beckham, Marshall and Shepard could miss time, Manning will need security blankets more than ever. Engram will fill that role as his coaching staff gives him more opportunity to prove his potential as the Giants play out the string in what is shaping up to be a lost season.

Fantasy players who need help at the tight end spot would do well to give Engram a look on the waiver wire.