WWE Hell in a Cell 2017 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

WWE Hell in a Cell 2017 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsOctober 8, 2017
The marquee matches at WWE Hell in a Cell 2017 are set to be violent works of theater on a stage surrounded by steel.
Sunday's SmackDown-exclusive pay-per-view features a grudge match and a tag team bout that promise to be among the best of the year for the blue brand. Kevin Owens will face Shane McMahon intent on mauling the SmackDown commissioner. The New Day will face The Usos for the tag titles inside Hell in a Cell.
For Owens, his second trip into The Devil's Playground is a career opportunity, one where he can greatly elevate his stock by way of devouring a McMahon.
Elsewhere on the card, Bobby Roode will make his WWE PPV debut, Charlotte Flair will look to add the SmackDown Women's Championship to her collection and Jinder Mahal can continue his reign as WWE champ with another win over Shinsuke Nakamura.
Who will walk out of Detroit with championship gold? Which stories will most resonate with fans? Follow along here for a full breakdown of the latest Hell in a Cell PPV.
Updates will go live shortly after each match.
Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin vs. The Hype Bros (Kickoff)
- Benjamin snatches up and hits Ryder with a spinebuster when Long Island Iced Z attempted to shake his hand.
- Rawley hits a tilt-a-whirl powerslam.
The Hype Bros looked to pump each other up before Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin arrived.
Mojo Rawley fought off an early attack from his opponents to briefly take control. Zack Ryder, though, struggled to hang with Benjamin on the mat. The two former amateur wrestlers remained on top of Ryder.
Rawley's high-energy style led to a comeback, but it was one that Gable and Benjamin snuffed out.
Tag team cohesion was key to taking out The Hype Bros. Gable and Benjamin outlasted a pair of foes who remained dysfunctional.
Result
Gable and Benjamin win via pinfall.
Memorable Moments and Quotes
Grade
C+
Analysis
A solid pre-show match had a good pace, a handful of exciting near-falls but low intensity. There wasn't much animosity to speak of between these squads.
And not much happened in the story of The Hype Bros' inner turmoil. Rawley and Ryder only briefly argued.
Gable and Benjamin are beginning to show they will be an entertaining part of the tag team scene. They already have good chemistry and now just need a worthy rival to push them.