WWE Hell in a Cell 2017 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

The marquee matches at WWE Hell in a Cell 2017 are set to be violent works of theater on a stage surrounded by steel.

Sunday's SmackDown-exclusive pay-per-view features a grudge match and a tag team bout that promise to be among the best of the year for the blue brand. Kevin Owens will face Shane McMahon intent on mauling the SmackDown commissioner. The New Day will face The Usos for the tag titles inside Hell in a Cell.

For Owens, his second trip into The Devil's Playground is a career opportunity, one where he can greatly elevate his stock by way of devouring a McMahon.

Elsewhere on the card, Bobby Roode will make his WWE PPV debut, Charlotte Flair will look to add the SmackDown Women's Championship to her collection and Jinder Mahal can continue his reign as WWE champ with another win over Shinsuke Nakamura.

Who will walk out of Detroit with championship gold? Which stories will most resonate with fans? Follow along here for a full breakdown of the latest Hell in a Cell PPV.

Updates will go live shortly after each match.