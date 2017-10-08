Hanley Ramirez Leads Red Sox Offense in Blowout Win over Astros in ALDS Game 3

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox remain alive in the American League Division Series following a 10-3 victory over the Houston Astros in Fenway Park on Sunday. Houston still maintains a 2-1 series lead.

David Price was excellent in relief for the Red Sox after a poor start by Doug Fister forced manager John Farrell to go to the bullpen early in the game. Price pitched four scoreless innings and struck out four batters on 57 pitches.

MLB.com's Mike Petriello thought Price's strong effort dismissed the notion the 2012 Cy Young Award winner couldn't get it done in October:

Entering the postseason this year, Price had allowed 41 earned runs in 66.2 playoff innings.

He pitched 2.2 innings of scoreless relief in Game 2 and on Sunday night, he became the first Red Sox pitcher to throw four-plus innings out of the bullpen since Pedro Martinez in the 1999 ALDS, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

While Price silenced some of his skeptics on the mound, Rafael Devers had what's likely to be the first of many big playoff performances at the plate. The rookie third baseman went 2-for-3 with three RBI and two runs scored.

He gave the Red Sox a 4-3 lead with a two-run home run to right-center field in the bottom of the third. MLB shared a replay of the homer:

Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan noted how the rookie third baseman is in select company:

Hanley Ramirez was a perfect 4-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored. According to ESPN Stats & Info, only two other Red Sox players have ever gone 4-for-4 in a playoff game.

The Astros got off to a hot start, as they scored three runs in the top of the first and chased Fister out of the game after 1.1 innings. Josh Reddick singled to give Houston a 1-0 lead and Carlos Correa hit a two-run homer two batters later to put the Astros ahead 3-0 before the Red Sox even stepped to the plate.

Boston may have been staring at a six-run deficit in the second, had Mookie Betts not made the defensive play of the game.

With two outs and runners on second and third, Reddick hit a Joe Kelly slider deep to right field. Betts chased down the fly ball and caught it was he was approaching the right-field fence. The Red Sox shared photos of the grab:

NBC Sports Boston's Evan Drellich thought the catch did more than save three runs:

The Red Sox got their first run a half-inning later when Sandy Leon singled home Mitch Moreland. Moreland scored again on a single by Hanley Ramirez in the third before Devers put Houston behind for the first time in the series.

A six-run explosion by the Red Sox in the bottom of the seventh extinguished any chance of an Astros comeback. Ramirez got the offense started with a two-run double before Devers plated Moreland with a bloop single. Jackie Bradley Jr. capped off the scoring with a three-run home run to right field.

The Red Sox provided a great response with the season on the line, but Fister's short start meant putting even more innings on what's an already taxed bullpen. Boston will need much more from its starting pitching in order to extend this series to a decisive fifth game in Houston.

The two teams will stay in Boston for Game 4, which is scheduled for 1:08 p.m. ET Monday.

Charlie Morton will get the start for the Astros, while the Red Sox have yet to name a starting pitcher. Morton went 14-7 with a 3.62 ERA in 25 starts during the regular season. He allowed two earned runs on four hits in 5.1 innings in a 3-2 win over the Red Sox on Sept. 29.