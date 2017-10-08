Cam Newton Throws for 355 Yards, 3 TDs as Panthers Beat Lions 27-24

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

All season long, the Carolina Panthers defense has been the driving force to the team's hot start. It appears the offense is starting to catch up.

Cam Newton threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns Sunday as the Panthers earned a 27-24 win over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Newton has thrown for 300-plus yards in consecutive games for just the second time in his career. The first instance was in his first two NFL games.

Devin Funchess, Kelvin Benjamin and Christian McCaffrey all scored on receiving touchdowns. Tight end Ed Dickson led all players with 175 receiving yards, highlighted by receptions of 64 and 57 yards.

Newton's strong performance came days after he made sexist comments to Charlotte Observer reporter Jordan Rodrigue when she asked about Funchess' route running. The 2015 league MVP lost a Dannon sponsorship as the result of the controversy. He also arrived at the stadium Sunday wearing a Rosie the Riveter pin, which is seen as a symbol of women empowerment.

The Lions came back in the fourth quarter courtesy of two Matthew Stafford touchdown passes to tight end Daniel Fells. Stafford led the offense to the two quick scores within two-and-a-half minutes after the Panthers defense largely shut Detroit down to that point.

With their running game struggling and Stafford unable to find much down the field, most of the Lions' offensive movement came via short and intermediate passes. Marvin Jones and Golden Tate both averaged under 10 yards per catch, and no Lions play went for longer than 25 yards.

The Panthers entered Sunday tied for fourth in the NFL in points allowed, giving up just 17.5 per game. They have now scored 60 points the last two weeks after being held to 45 in their first three contests.

Carolina holds a half-game lead over the idle Atlanta Falcons in the NFC South. All four teams in the division are .500 or better. It took the Panthers until Nov. 17 last season to win their fourth game.

They will now be on a short week before hosting the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.

The Lions, who dropped to 3-2, travel to New Orleans to play the Saints next Sunday.