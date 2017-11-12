Marcus Mariota Injured Shoulder vs. Bengals, Should Be OK, Per Mike Mularkey

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota reportedly suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday's 24-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.



Head coach Mike Mularkey said Mariota suffered the shoulder injury late in the contest but suggested he should be alright moving forward, according to Jason Wolf of The Tennessean.

Mariota, 24, missed Tennessee's Week 5 loss to the Miami Dolphins due to a hamstring injury. Any injury is a concern for the Titans, as the team's aspirations for a postseason berth this season would take a major hit without its starting quarterback.

Injuries have also become a worrisome trend in Mariota's career. He missed four games in his rookie campaign with knee issues and the last game of the 2016 season with a broken leg.

When healthy, Mariota has established himself as one of the NFL's most dynamic young quarterbacks. He broke out as a sophomore, throwing for 3,426 yards, 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 61.2 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 349 yards and two scores.

Tennessee's offense is built around its solid offensive line, physical running game and Mariota's dual-threat abilities. Veteran backup Matt Cassel doesn't put the same type of pressure on opposing defenses.

If Mariota is forced to miss his team's Week 11 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night, the Titans could be limited with their play-calling, as Cassel isn't a threat to run the ball.