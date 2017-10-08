Colin Kaepernick Refutes Report That He'd Stand for Anthem in NFL Return

Daniel Gluskoter/Associated Press

Colin Kaepernick has indirectly refuted reports that he would stand during the national anthem if he returned to the NFL.

Kaepernick tweeted:

This came after his girlfriend, Nessa Diab, said that Kaepernick had not spoken about potentially standing during the anthem with anyone.

The initial report came in March from Adam Schefter of ESPN, who noted, "Kaepernick no longer wants his method of protest to detract from the positive change he believes has been created." Sunday morning, this reporting was mentioned by Jason La Canfora of the NFL Today on CBS when asked about Kaepernick's plans to return to the league.

La Canfora later clarified on his Twitter account that Kaepernick hadn't mentioned standing for the national anthem when the two spoke Saturday.

Despite a solid individual season in 2016, Kaepernick remains unsigned five weeks in the current year.

The Tennessee Titans recently had an opening at quarterback but decided to go with Brandon Weeden. General manager Floyd Reese admitted he did not "want the circus" that comes from adding Kaepernick, per Jason Wolf of the Tennessean.

The former San Francisco 49ers star was the first to kneel during the national anthem in protest against racial injustice, but several more around the league joined him last year and continued in 2017 even with Kaepernick still unsigned.