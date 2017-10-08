NFL Scores Week 5: Top Fantasy Stars, Results and Latest Team Stats

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

With Week 5 well underway, it's becoming easier to determine what's real and what isn't all over the NFL.

At this point, it's safe to assume that teams like the Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins will have strong defenses. While the New England Patriots, with the ageless Tom Brady, and the Kansas City Chiefs, with all their explosive playmakers, are putting up points in bunches.

It's also becoming easier to determine who you can rely on in fantasy football. After a slow start to the season (he averaged 10.7 points through the first three weeks), Cam Newton seems to have found his rhythm. And second-year quarterback Carson Wentz is looking more consistent every week for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The numbers from those two, as well as every other game's top performer, can be found below.

Week 5 NFL Scores, Fantasy Stars Away Score Home Fantasy Star Patriots 19-14 Buccaneers Jameis Winston 26-of-46, 334 yds, 1 TD Jets 17-14 Browns Kevin Hogan 16-of-19, 194 yds, 2 TDs, 1 INT Cardinals 7-34 Eagles Carson Wentz 21-of-30, 304 yds, 4 TDs, 1 INT Bills 16-20 Bengals AJ Green 7 rec, 189 yds, 1 TD Jaguars 30-9 Steelers Leonard Fournette 181 rush yds, 2 TDs Panthers 27-24 Lions Cam Newton 26-of-33, 355 yds, 3 TDs Titans 10-16 Dolphins MIA D/ST 10 points allowed, 2 fumbles recovered, 1 TD Chargers 27-22 Giants Melvin Gordon 105 rush yds, 6 rec, 58 yds, 2 TDs 49ers 23-26 Colts Brian Hoyer 29-of-46, 353 yds, 2 TDs Ravens 30-17 Raiders Michael Crabtree 6 rec, 82 yds, 1 TD Seahawks 16-10 Rams SEA D/ST 10 points allowed, 2 fumbles recovered Packers 35-31 Cowboys Dak Prescott 25-of-36, 251 yds, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 37 rush yds, 1 TD Yahoo

Carson Wentz

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Wentz was about as dominant as a quarterback can be through one quarter of play against the Arizona Cardinals, effectively ending the game in the first 15 minutes.

Fox Sports shared one of his three opening-frame strikes, this one to Torrey Smith, on Twitter:

And oh, he wasn't done.

In the third quarter, Wentz turned another bomb into a dime on this play shared by the NFL:

Of course, that one likely isn't a touchdown without Nelson Agholor's work after the catch. But there's no denying how close these deep throws from Wentz look to perfect.

"I really enjoy watching Carson Wentz play," Super Bowl XXXV winner Brian Billick tweeted during the game. "I think he can be among the special players at the quarterback position for years to come."

Cam Newton

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Newton broke out of his slump during last week's win over the Patriots. And Sunday's action suggests he doesn't plan on going back anytime soon.

By going over 300 yards and three touchdowns for the second game in a row, Newton accomplished something no Panthers quarterback had done in almost two decades, per NFL Research:

With the exception of a few big plays, Newton mostly piled up those numbers by playing it a little safer than he has in weeks past. By not taking too many chances, Newton completed 26 of 33 passes and didn't throw a pick.

If he can continue to avoid the mental lapses that have hurt him from time to time over the years, Carolina's offense could catch up to the guys on the other side of the ball. If that happens, the Panthers could be a real contender again.

A.J. Green

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Like Newton, it took some time for A.J. Green to start putting up big fantasy numbers this season. Through Weeks 1 and 2, he had just 10 receptions for 141 yards and no touchdowns.

After going off for 189 yards and a score against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, he's now put up a ridiculous 363 yards and three touchdowns over his last three games.

And he got started early in this week's game, as seen in this highlight shared by the NFL:

If Green and his quarterback, Andy Dalton, continue to jell over the next few weeks, they could make the Cincinnati Bengals' 0-3 start look like ancient history soon. And with the Pittsburgh Steelers offense still sputtering, Cincy is still very much in contention for an AFC North crown.

Leonard Fournette

The Jacksonville Jaguars may be for real. Following a 30-9 beatdown of the Steelers, Jacksonville now has the NFL's biggest point differential at plus-56.

Sunday's 21-point win had a lot to do with the dominant running of Leonard Fournette, who went off for 181 yards and two touchdowns, including this 90-yarder shared by the NFL:

The monster performance raised Fournette's average for yards per carry by nearly a full yard, from 3.5 to 4.3.

If he continues to run over, around and through defenses like this, it will take a lot of pressure off quarterback Blake Bortles, who was just 8-of-14 for 95 yards and an interception in the win over Pittsburgh.

Melvin Gordon

Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

Fournette wasn't the only running back who put up absurd numbers on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Chargers' Melvin Gordon carried his team to a 27-22 victory over the New York Giants, though he dealt most of his damage as a receiver.

Gordon's 105 rushing yards were nice, but it was the six catches for 58 yards and two scores that really lifted him, his team and fantasy owners all over the country over the top.

And oh, it wasn't just carrying and lifting. Gordon did some pushing too, as seen in this tweet from Complex:

It took the Chargers a while to get into the win column this season, but games like this from Gordon should put a little fear into their AFC West rivals.

Dak Prescott

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

He did almost all his damage in the first half, and the Dallas Cowboys eventually fizzled to a loss, but Dak Prescott still escaped a tense battle with Aaron Rodgers as the game's high scorer.

In the end, what separated Prescott from Aaron Rodgers (who finished with six fewer fantasy points) was what the former did on the ground.

His rushing touchdown with 1:13 left in the fourth quarter put Dallas up three. But of course, Rodgers needed even less time than that to strike back.

The upshot here? Dallas may be 2-3, but the Cowboys appear to be trusting Prescott a bit more in his second season. He's on pace for 35-plus touchdowns through the air this season (he had 23 in 2016), but the increased workload has led to a higher interception rate too.

All in all, though, it looks like he's in line for a more prolific season from a purely fantasy standpoint.