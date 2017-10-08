Colin Kaepernick's Girlfriend Nessa Diab Denies QB Will Stand for Anthem

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

After there were reports Colin Kaepernick would stand during the national anthem if given another opportunity in the NFL, his girlfriend, Nessa Diab, refuted the notion on her Twitter account:

Kaepernick himself seem to reference the false reports with a Winston Churchill quote:

The discussion about his possibly standing comes from Sunday's report from Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports:

However, La Canfora later noted that he did not discuss the possibility of standing during the anthem during his conversation with the quarterback.

While there has been some speculation Kaepernick wasn't interested in returning to the football, La Canfora reported the quarterback would "be willing to work out any place, any time, for any NFL team."

Kaepernick was the first NFL player to kneel during the national anthem as a protest against racial injustice, an act that was replicated by many across the league. ESPN's Adam Schefter then reported in March he would stand during the ceremony next season because he "no longer wants his method of protest to detract from the positive change he believes has been created."

His former San Francisco 49ers teammate Eric Reid, who was the first to join him kneeling on the sideline, had originally agreed not to continue the protest. However, he changed his mind at the beginning of the season following the racial events in Charlottesville.

Over 100 players then knelt in Week 3 following comments from President Donald Trump.

While it remains to be seen what Kaepernick would do during the national anthem if given the opportunity, it seems we won't know until he is officially on an NFL roster.