Germany Crush Azerbaijan 5-1 to Qualify for World Cup with Perfect Record

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Germany beat Azerbaijan 5-1 in UEFA Group C qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, as the holders progressed with a perfect record of 10 wins on Sunday.

Leon Goretzka opened the scoring for the hosts at the Fritz-Walter-Stadion with a wonderful backheel in the opening moments.

Ramil Sheydayev converted a clinical equaliser for Azerbaijan, streaking away towards goal before calmly slotting his effort away after 34 minutes.

Sandro Wagner restored the lead shortly after half-time as his downward header crept over the line and was confirmed by video technology.

Javid Huseynov's own goal made it 3-1 just after the hour mark, and Goretzka grabbed his brace seconds later for Germany's fourth.

Emre Can made it 5-1 with a long-range thunderbolt to cap off a fine night for Die Mannschaft.

Sky Sports Main Event (h/t Sky Sports Statto) provided Germany's vital statistics:

Thomas Muller captained Germany as the hosts emitted a youthful edge with Leroy Sane and Julian Brandt in attack and Goretzka in midfield.

It took just eight minutes for the Germans to break the deadlock, with Goretzka celebrating his selection with a goal.

Joshua Kimmich's corner fell kindly to the scorer, and the 22-year-old Schalke player displayed his intelligence with a crafty backheel finish that smashed into the net.

Squawka Football highlighted the player's contribution:

Wagner should have doubled the lead after 30 minutes as Muller offered the striker a tap-in, but the 29-year-old could not adjust his feet when it appeared he would score with ease.

The visitors scored a shock equaliser two minutes later as centre-back Shkodran Mustafi pulled up injured, allowing Azerbaijan to flood forward and score.

Sheydayev was the hero, flicking the ball clear of Mustafi before rifling his shot past goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Germany attempted to respond before half-time, laying siege to the Azerbaijani penalty area.

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Wagner once again missed a great opportunity, and goalkeeper Kamran Aghayev made a wonderful save from Muller's header.

The Germans were clearly frustrated as they trudged off for the interval, unable to convert their superior possession into a match-winning position.

Brandt and Muller swapped attacking roles in the second half as Germany attempted to pick the lock, and the hosts were almost rewarded as the youngster had two bites at the cherry to get his name on the scoresheet.

Germany's tails were up, and the goal quickly came as Brandt's clinical cross was met by the head of Wagner.

The ball was cleared off the line, but video technology awarded the goal as the referee confirmed the strike.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Azerbaijan counter-punched by playing on the break, but the hosts had increased rhythm and intent. Sane tormented his marker as he strutted forward, and it was soon 3-1.

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger rose above the Azerbaijan defence, and the player's powerful header nestled into the back of the net after a deflection. The effort was awarded as an own goal to Huseynov.

Seconds later, the Germans scored their fourth of the night as Sane assisted Goretzka, who arrived in the box to finish with a lethal strike.

Aghayev remained in good form in the Azerbaijan goal, denying Can with a flying save as the visitors collapsed.

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Germany refused to take their foot off the gas as their young core remained in top gear, and Can was rewarded as his long-range effort flew past Aghayev with nine minutes remaining.

It was a tremendous second-half display from the World Cup holders, and they proved their youthful squad members are on the brink of something special with their range of skill and discipline.

Germany qualify after setting a new scoring record of 43 goals in World Cup group qualification.