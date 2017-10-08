    DeShone Kizer Benched for Kevin Hogan to Start 2nd Half vs. Jets

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 8, 2017

    CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 08: DeShone Kizer #7 of the Cleveland Browns calls a play in the first half against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 8, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
    Jason Miller/Getty Images

    The Cleveland Browns made a switch at quarterback Sunday, benching rookie DeShone Kizer in favor of Kevin Hogan for the second half of their game against the New York Jets.

    Kizer, 21, had thrown for 87 yards and an interception in the Browns' scoreless first half. The second-round selection has struggled mightily in the first five games of the season, throwing three touchdowns against nine picks.

    "When you are 0-4 and statistically one of the worst quarterbacks out there right now, you have to figure out where you are headed," Kizer told reporters coming into this week. "What is the path right now? What is the message? For me, it is about doing whatever I can to grow in whatever Coach [Jackson] decides needs to be the right room for growth for that week."

    Hogan led the Browns to a touchdown on his first drive. He previously replaced Kizer in a Sept. 17 game against the Baltimore Ravens when the Notre Dame product left with a migraine.

    It's unclear if this is a temporary move or if the Browns have a quarterback controversy on their hands. The offense began moving better when Hogan entered the game in the second half, and he's also a young quarterback at age 24.

    Kizer's impressive preseason made the Browns coaching staff confident he'd be their answer, but posting the NFL's worst touchdown-to-interception ratio is a signal he could probably use some time on the sidelines.

