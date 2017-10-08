Colin Kaepernick Says He Will Stand for National Anthem If He Plays in NFL Again

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who remains unsigned after sitting or kneeling during the national anthem throughout the 2016 season, said he plans to stand if signed by an NFL team.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports revealed Kaepernick's intentions Sunday:

Kaepernick's girlfriend, New York-based radio host Nessa Diab, sent a tweet denying the report:

Kaepernick is the most qualified quarterback remaining on the open market. He threw for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns against four interceptions in 2016 as one of the few bright spots in an ugly San Francisco 49ers season. While not the superstar some thought he'd be, Kaepernick is a fine pocket passer who keeps defenses honest with his rushing ability.

Numerous players—including Tom Brady, Richard Sherman and Aaron Rodgers—have said Kaepernick deserves to be on an NFL roster.

"What happened to Indianapolis. You saying they couldn't use Kaepernick," Sherman said in a Players' Tribune video after Week 1. "That's crazy talk. But it's unfortunate that a man is unemployed right now who's a pretty good ballplayer. Won his fair share of ballgames, and there are lesser-talented guys employed because they didn't stand up for a cause."

Kaepernick has not spoken publicly, and La Canfora's report was the closest anyone has got to hearing from the 29-year-old.

The Tennessee Titans, who lost quarterback Marcus Mariota to a hamstring injury in Week 4, reportedly did not have interest in Kaepernick when his representatives reached out. Instead, they signed 2012 first-round pick Brandon Weeden.

Weeden is 6-19 as a starter in his career.