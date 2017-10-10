Portugal vs. Switzerland: World Cup 2018 Qualifying Live Stream, Preview

David Ramos/Getty Images

Group B is set for a thrilling climax on Tuesday as leaders Switzerland head to Lisbon to take on second-placed Portugal, with the group winner set to be decided.

The hosts go into the game three points behind Switzerland but can snatch top spot with a win as they have a better goal difference.

The visitors, meanwhile, need just a point to confirm automatic qualification to FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia. The team finishing in second place is assured a play-off place.

Date: Tuesday, October 10

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m ET

Venue: Estadio da Luz, Lisbon

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), Fox Soccer Match Pass (U.S.)

Preview

Portugal made hard work of minnows Andorra last time out, needing Cristiano Ronaldo to come off the bench and open the scoring.

He then set up Andre Silva for the second to keep their hopes alive with a 2-0 win.

Ronaldo is one booking away from a suspension, which is possibly the reason why he was left on the bench against Andorra, and he should start on Tuesday.

The Real Madrid star's record in qualifying shows how vital he is to Portugal's hopes of success, as highlighted by Squawka:

The reigning European champions are also on a strong run of form. They have won eight straight games since losing 2-0 to Switzerland in Basel, in September 2016, via Squawka:

However, they will need to improve from the Andorra game, where they were wasteful in front of goal and found it tough breaking down a defence that, prior to the game, had conceded 17 goals.

Switzerland will also prove difficult opponents—they are yet to drop even a point in qualifying so far, having won all nine matches.

The Swiss also have real quality and experience within their team, with players such as Stephan Lichtsteiner, Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri.

That experience will prove important in what should be a lively atmosphere in Lisbon, where the hosts must go for the win.

Fernando Santos' side will have to attack the visitors, who may well sit back and look to hit them on the break.

If Switzerland can handle Ronaldo, they may well be able to maintain their flawless record, but it promises to be some game on Tuesday with two in-form teams chasing automatic qualification.