NASCAR Monster Cup 2017 Playoff Standings and Schedule Post-Bank of America 500

Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

Martin Truex Jr. held off a strong challenge from Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick to gain a key playoff victory in the Bank of America 500 in Charlotte, North Carolina, Sunday.

Truex sits atop the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup standings with 3,106 points, and Kyle Larson is second with 3,072 points. Harvick is third with 3,069 points, and Elliott is next with 3,059.

Truex battled hard to get the victory, as he climbed from 17th to get the win. He attempted to share credit for the victory with his crew when he was interviewed after the race on NBC.

"It was really tough out there today," Truex said. "It was really hot, but thanks to my guys because everyone on this team is really amazing. We just never gave up, and the pit crew was flawless. They got us in position, and we were able to keep it. Just an amazing effort from everybody."

Busch needed medical attention after being involved in several wrecks and finishing 29th in the race. He got into an ambulance without assistance before he was taken to the infield medical center. Team owner Joe Gibbs thought the issue could have been heat exhaustion.

"I think he is fine," Gibbs said, per Bob Pockrass of ESPN.com. "All he said was he was really hot."

Busch was treated for overheating and high carbon monoxide levels, and he was later released.

Here's a look at the top 10 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup standings:

1. Martin Truex Jr.: 3,106

2. Kyle Larson: 3,072

3. Kevin Harvick: 3,069

4. Chase Elliott: 3,059

5. Denny Hamlin: 3,056

6. Kyle Busch: 3,055

7. Jimmie Johnson: 3,051

8. Jamie McMurray: 3,044

9. Matt Kenseth: 3,043

10. Brad Keselowski: 3,042

The Monster Energy Cup playoffs continue next week at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama and the following week at Kansas Speedway.

