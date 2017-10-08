Week 6 Waiver Wire: Fantasy Football's Top Breakout Candidates and Pickups

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Week 5 of the NFL and fantasy football will forever live in infamy as the week New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a (perhaps) season-ending injury.

Speaking of the Giants, they literally had just one healthy wide receiver by the time their game against the Los Angeles Chargers ended.

Who was that receiver? Well, you'll just have to read on to find out. (Spoiler: He's a guy you should pick up.)

We saw numerous tight ends who are low-owned break out in Week 5, but the question with them is whether their production was matchup-based.

Here we will examine players you should pick up in both standard and points-per-reception leagues. All players owned in 50 percent or less of Yahoo leagues qualify.

Note: All point totals from Week 5 are based on PPR scoring.

We'll begin with the quarterbacks.

Week 6 Waiver-Wire Pickups

Quarterbacks

Kevin Hogan, Cleveland Browns (16.76 PTS, 0% own)

Running Backs

Orleans Darkwa, New York Giants (14.20 PTS, 3% own)

Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts (16.30 PTS, 6% own)

Shane Vereen, New York Giants (8.50 PTS, 14% own)

Wide Receivers

Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia Eagles (19.30 PTS, 30% own)

Adam Humphries, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8.10 PTS, 10% own)

Roger Lewis, New York Giants (9.70 PTS, 0% own)

Brandon Tate, Buffalo Bills (8.50 PTS, 0% own)

Tight Ends

Ed Dickson, Carolina Panthers (22.50 PTS, 4% own)

Ryan Griffin, Houston Texans (TBD, 6% own)

Austin Seferian-Jenkins, New York Jets (14.90 PTS, 28% own)

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers (21.30 PTS, 1% own)

David Njoku, Cleveland Browns (13.90 PTS, 7% own)

Players to Watch

Kevin Hogan, QB, Cleveland Browns

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Disclaimer: A waiver claim of Kevin Hogan has everything to do with whether DeShone Kizer nets the start in Week 6.

Should Kizer start, Hogan is irrelevant.

However, should Hogan draw the start, he offers some interesting fantasy value.

Set to travel to Houston and take on the Texans, this is a daunting matchup. Hogan offers some Tim Tebow-like value in fantasy football: Will likely turn the ball over some, not the best passer, but man oh man can he run with the ball.

Hogan did pass the ball well in relief of Kizer in Week 5, though, completing 16 of 19 passes for 194 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, but we saw glimpses of his ability to run with the ball as he picked up 30 yards on four totes.

Should Hogan start, he offers some quarterback value in two-quarterback leagues or if you're scrambling for a bye-week fill-in.

Again, should Kizer suit up, scrap this entire concept.

Roger Lewis, WR, New York Giants

Elsa/Getty Images

Week 5 for the Giants was by far the most brutal for any team from an injury standpoint.

The Giants suffered not one, not two, not three, but four injuries to their wide receiving corps.

As Adam Schefter of ESPN reports, three of the four receivers were Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard and Brandon Marshall:

The fourth injury came in the form of a Dwayne Harris fractured foot, per the Giants' Twitter account:

Although it was only one catch, Roger Lewis' lone reception went for 29 yards and a touchdown.

This waiver-wire pickup concept is relatively simple: There's literally no other healthy wide receivers on the Giants roster as of this writing, and Beckham is going to miss some time as he'll undergo surgery, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN:

And it turns out he'll have surgery on a broken ankle, according to the Giants' Twitter account.

Pick up Lewis. He could be your brand-new Giants WR1.

Shane Vereen, RB, New York Giants

Elsa/Getty Images

The information from the Lewis portion rings true here, too.

With the lack of firepower now, the Giants look like they're going to have Lewis, Vereen and tight end Evan Engram as their top three receiving options.

Vereen, known for his pass-catching ability, could find time in slot much more often now. Should that happen, Vereen's PPR league value will boost up dramatically.

Although he was joking, Ryan McDowell of Dynasty League Football's tweet could hold true as we see this new-look Giants offense in the coming weeks:

Same with Lewis, there's not a lot of convincing needed here. The Giants need bodies to catch passes.

Ryan Griffin, TE, Houston Texans

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Considering the Houston Texans' Sunday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs has yet to conclude, Ryan Griffin's being featured on the "Players to Watch" list may be a little unorthodox.

With that said, it wouldn't be in good faith if you read this article without me mentioning him.

In Week 6, the Texans and Griffin will take on the Cleveland Browns.

Words cannot express this enough: The Browns are horrendous against tight ends.

In fact, they've given up either a touchdown or 90-plus receiving yards to opposing tight ends in every game this season.

Griffin not only makes for an excellent DFS play, but if you're in need of a bye-week tight end, Griffin is poised to have an excellent matchup.

Sometimes figuring out who to start boils down to something as simple as the matchup.

Scoring stats and ownership stats via Yahoo and current as of Sunday, Oct. 8. Statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference.