AP College Football Poll 2017: Complete Week 7 Rankings Revealed

Alabama and Clemson didn't look their best, but they got the job done. Oklahoma and Michigan couldn't do the same, and their drops highlighted a vastly different Associated Press Top 25.

The Crimson Tide and Tigers remain Nos. 1 and 2, but Penn State replaced Oklahoma in the third spot. Georgia and Washington rounded out the Top Five.

Here's a look at the entire poll:

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Penn State

4. Georgia

5. Washington

6. TCU

7. Wisconsin

8. Washington State

9. Ohio State

10. Auburn

11. Miami

12. Oklahoma

13. USC

14. Oklahoma State

15. Virginia Tech

16. Notre Dame

17. Michigan

18. South Florida

19. San Diego State

20. North Carolina State

21. Michigan State

22. UCF

23. Stanford

24. Texas Tech

25. Navy

Iowa State, coming off an ugly 17-7 loss to Texas, came back from two scores down in a 38-31 win over Oklahoma in Norman. Kyle Kempt threw for 343 yards and three touchdowns, taking advantage of breakdowns in the Sooners secondary. Kempt averaged 14.3 yards per attempt, and he hit Trever Ryen for a 57-yard score in the fourth quarter.

"We should have been better than that today," Oklahoma defensive coordinator Mike Stoops told reporters. "Some of the old scars kind of repeated themselves today. Our execution as a whole was not good enough. That falls on us as coaches. We haven't played well the last couple of weeks. We are just not making enough plays, and if you do that in this league, you're going to come out on the short end of the stick."

The Sooners dropped all the way to No. 12.

But Michigan slid even more. The Wolverines offense fell apart in a 14-10 loss to rival Michigan State. Quarterback John O'Korn, starting in place of the injured Wilton Speight, threw three interceptions as part of an uncharacteristic five-turnover outing for Jim Harbaugh's team. The Spartans did not turn the ball over despite a downpour in the second half.

"You can criticize that," Harbaugh told reporters of the interceptions. "We were trying to run the ball. We were trying to piece drives together. We really were. We needed to score points, and we needed to put some drives together, and that's what we were trying to do."

Michigan fell 10 spots to No. 17. Michigan State entered the poll at No. 21.

Three other teams joined the Top 25: No. 23 Stanford, No. 24 Texas Tech and No. 25 Navy. They replaced West Virginia, Louisville, Utah and Florida, all of which lost.