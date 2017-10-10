France vs. Belarus: World Cup 2018 Qualifying Live Stream, Preview

DIMITAR DILKOFF/Getty Images

France are guaranteed at least a play-off berth in UEFA Group A qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup but will be attempting to secure top place as they host Belarus in Paris on Tuesday.

The French currently lead the way on 20 points, but Sweden sit just one point behind as they travel to the Netherlands, threatening automatic qualification.

Les Bleus will be without midfield maestro Paul Pogba, as the Manchester United player continues his recovery from injury.

Belarus have collected just five points from their nine qualification games and should be simple pickings for the home side.

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 10

Time: 7:45 p.m. (BST)/2:35 p.m. (ET)

TV: Sky Sports Red Button (UK), Fox Sports 2 USA (U.S.)

Stream: Sky Go, Fox Sports Go, Fox Soccer Match Pass, fubo.tv

Preview

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

France would have hoped to secure their place at Russia 2018 already, but they face a straightforward task when they welcome a poor Belarus side to the Stade de France.

The French edged out Bulgaria 1-0 in their previous game, and a further three points will complete the job for Tuesday's hosts.

Per Mike McGrath and Phil Thomas, Pogba could be out for a further eight weeks, motivating France to guarantee qualification now, rather than head to a play-off in November.

Pogba's absence should not be an issue against Belarus, and the visitors will surely arrive with little hope of collecting anything from the contest.

GENYA SAVILOV/Getty Images

The fifth-placed team have won only one game in qualification, and the depth of their squad will not worry France coach Didier Deschamps.

According to Guy Atkinson of Goal, Deschamps became the country's most successful national coach as he broke the record of 41 wins after his team defeated Bulgaria. However, the landmark will mean little if the French fail against Belarus.

The home side suffered a blow as Chelsea enforcer N'Golo Kante was ruled out of the vital clash after suffering an injury against the Bulgarians.

Per Metro, Deschamps told reporters the midfielder had sustained a thigh injury.

The Belarusians recently were hammered 4-0 by Sweden, and France will believe the scoreline in Paris could mirror the result.

Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Alexandre Lacazette should provide all the firepower France need to win, and it could be a very long and painful night for the visiting party.