Amway College Football Poll 2017: Complete Week 7 Rankings Revealed

Oh, how the mighty continue to fall.

Week 6 of the college football season featured major upsets, major surprises and major overtimes (seven of them between Western Michigan and Buffalo, to be precise).

Below, we'll look at how those results shaped this week's USA Today Amway Coaches Poll.

Rankings

1. Alabama (6-0)

2. Clemson (6-0)

3. Penn State (6-0)

4. Washington (6-0)

5. Georgia (6-0)

6. Wisconsin (5-0)

7. TCU (5-0)

8. Ohio State (5-1)

9. Washington State (6-0)

10. Miami (4-0)

11. Auburn (5-1)

12. Oklahoma (4-1)

13. USC (5-1)

14. Oklahoma State (4-1)

15. South Florida (5-0)

16. Michigan (4-1)

17. Virginia Tech (5-1)

18. San Diego State (6-0)

19. Notre Dame (5-1)

20. NC State (5-1)

21. Central Florida (4-0)

22. Michigan State (4-1)

23. Utah (4-1)

24. Navy (5-0)

25. Stanford (4-2)

Analysis

Brett Deering/Getty Images

Week 6 was a rough one to be a favorite.

Lamar Jackson and Louisville lost to North Carolina State on Friday. Oklahoma lost to Iowa State on Saturday. Michigan lost to Michigan State. Utah lost to Stanford. Florida lost to LSU.

Suffice to say, Sunday's rankings were likely to include significant shifts.

The Sooners and Wolverines' losses perhaps most dramatically altered the College Football Playoff picture. While the loss didn't eliminate Oklahoma from contention, it left it looking up at TCU in the Big 12. The two will face off Nov. 11, with that matchup offering the potential of major implications for January.

On Saturday, the Sooners had the game under control, leading 24-10 at one point. But the Cyclones scored 21 unanswered points and won 38-31.

"I think it's a sense of complacency," quarterback Baker Mayfield said, per the Associated Press. "We've been talking about it. It's not like it's not been apparent. We've let teams come back in games and give them hope. When you do that to a team that has their backs against the wall—we know exactly how it feels—it's something that you can't do."

Michigan lost to its rival in a rainy, sloppy game. More detrimental than the weather, however, was the Wolverines' five turnovers.

"When we got the momentum going, we turned it over," Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said, according to the AP.

Against Michigan State, a large negative turnover differential is deadly, as ESPN Stats & Info noted:

As for Louisville, Lamar Jackson's dynamism couldn't make up for the fact that the Cardinals have too many holes elsewhere. It was a rough night for the defending Heisman Trophy winner, who threw a game-costing interception on his team's penultimate drive and struggled throwing the ball down the field, per Dane Brugler of NFL Draft Scout:

On the other hand, the Cardinals leaned heavily on Jackson once again, as Chris B. Brown of Smart Football noted:

There may not be a more compelling player in college football than Jackson. But even he won't be able to carry the Cardinals to the playoff this season.

Looking ahead to next week, Oklahoma will be in the spotlight once again, with a matchup against Texas in the Red River Showdown and their playoff hopes hanging in the balance. Auburn and LSU will tangle in a key SEC matchup, while Utah will take on USC in the Pac-12.