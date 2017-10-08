Derek Carr Reportedly Expected to Return from Back Injury in Week 6 vs. Chargers

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr reportedly has a "good chance" to return to action in the team's Week 6 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Carr suffered a transverse process fracture in last week's loss to the Denver Broncos and was expected to miss two to six weeks with the injury.

Were Carr to return next week, it would be the best-case scenario after the injury threatened to keep him out of action into November. The Raiders had also lost Carr at the end of last season to a broken leg and quickly went from Super Bowl contenders to a team that was eliminated in the Wild Card Round.

It was initially announced Carr had back spasms when he couldn't return to action against the Broncos after suffering the injury in the third quarter. That diagnosis changed, though Carr was already practicing again Thursday.

"He said he's sorry," head coach Jack Del Rio said Monday, per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com. "Great kid. He'll bounce back. I told him that the team will take care of business while he's healing and just get healed up, and when he can come back, he'll come back."

In Carr's absence, EJ Manuel will step into the starting gig.