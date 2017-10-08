Tyrrell Hatton Becomes 1st Golfer to Defend Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Tyrrell Hatton successfully defended his Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on Sunday and became the first player to win back-to-back titles in this competition, ending a triumphant weekend with a club record-breaking round.

He rounded St. Andrews in 66 to not only retain his crown but also break the club's par record by finishing on 24 under, one stroke fewer than the tally that took him to the same silverware in 2016. The official European Tour Twitter account captured his moment of triumph:

On an incredible day of low-scoring rounds, Ross Fisher carded a brilliant 61 en route to second place while bronze-medal winner Victor Dubuisson thundered up the order after shooting an almost-as-impressive 63.

Hatton's second successive win in the Scottish tournament earned him a grand prize of €676,133 (£607,000), per the European Tour website, while runner-up Fisher netted a second-place prize of €450,752 (£405,000). Each prize winner also earns Race to Dubai points equal to their payout.

Read on for a breakdown of the final leaderboard's top 10 finishers at the 2017 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, complete with a recap of the day's highlights.

Alfred Dunhill Links Final Leaderboard Top 10 (Round 4)

1. Tyrell Hatton -24 (66)

2. Ross Fisher -21 (61)

3. Victor Dubuisson -17 (63)

T4. Marc Warren -14 (66)

T4. Roberto Rock -14 (66)

T4. Gregor Bourdy -14 (71)

T7. Oliver Fisher -13 (65)

T7. Eddie Pepperell -13 (65)

T7. Alexander Levy -13 (68)

T7. Luke Donald -13 (69)

T7. Paul Dunne -13 (70)

Recap

Three days of disciplined groundwork across three courses laid the foundations for Hatton's return to St. Andrews on Sunday, and it was there that the title defender again came into his own with a mature display.

Having failed to record another bogey since shooting two on the opening day of the tournament, the Buckinghamshire native was again close to flawless on Day 4 and managed a third consecutive day free of errors.

Hatton started his day with a smart chip in to par the first before birdieing four in succession. Another saved shot on the ninth took him to 23 under par, and golf broadcaster Dougie Donnelly was left in awe:

That was the score with which Hatton won last year's championship and tied the club-record-to-par score, and as the pars continued to fall over the backstretch while his peers struggled to catch up, it quickly became clear a second successive title was his to lose.

Hatton added a sixth birdie of the day on the 14th, and the official Alfred Dunhill Links Twitter account outlined the size of the task facing his foes as he closed in on the 2017 crown:

The 25-year-old continued in his smart approach and stuck to the blueprint, putting in from three yards on the 18th to seal his win and break the St. Andrews aggregate course record he tied last year (265) with a cumulative 2017 score of 264.

All credit to Fisher, though, as he made the move up from Saturday's fifth-place finish and into title contention. However, there was perhaps a downside to any player birdieing seven of their front nine holes, as golf writer Lawrence Donegan highlighted:

The Englishman notched another four birdies on the 12th through the 15th, and as the weather subsided to allow optimal play, Fisher's composed putting in Fife saw him finish on 11 under for the day, a course record, via the European Tour:

After taking turns playing at St. Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie across the competition's opening three days, Sunday's fourth round engaged all participants on the former to create a level field.

Despite that being the case, it was a sad ending to 2017 for Rory McIlroy, who finished tied for 63rd out of the 68 golfers remaining after the cut with his fourth-round 72, as detailed by ESPN.com's Jason Sobel:

It seemed almost fitting that an unnoticeable tournament performance should end with a drab fourth round, two birdies and two bogeys being all there was to separate the 14 pars across McIlroy's Sunday outing at St. Andrews.

The three-time Alfred Dunhill Links runner-up continues his search for a maiden title, but another British upstart continues to emerge in Hatton, who made history on Sunday and will be eyeing bigger things in 2018.