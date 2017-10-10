Brazil vs. Chile: World Cup 2018 Qualifying Live Stream, Preview

MAURO PIMENTEL/Getty Images

Chile have saved the most difficult task for last in their 2018 World Cup qualification campaign and travel on Wednesday to face Brazil, who sit atop the CONMEBOL standings and already have a place in the finals.

La Roja sit third in the CONMEBOL table with one game left in qualifying but could finish anywhere between second and seventh, with only four points between the two places as things stand. Football writer Samuel Jay C posted the latest standings following the most recent set of South American results:

Brazil are unbeaten in their past four games and will not move from the CONMEBOL summit, where they boast a 10-point cushion, although manager Tite hasn't shown signs of restricting his squad selection as a result.

The 2014 World Cup runners-up became the first team other than hosts Russia to qualify for next year's tournament in March. Chile are guaranteed automatic qualification with a win, but anything else could see them fighting for the fourth-place play-off spot—or worse.

Read on for a preview of Wednesday's climactic CONMEBOL qualification curtain call, complete with fixture details and live-stream information.

Date: Wednesday, October 11

Time: 12:30 a.m. BST (Thurs., Oct. 12)/7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Allianz Parque, Sao Paulo, Brazil

Live Stream: beIN Sports Connect (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.)

Preview

Although it was some seven months ago that Brazil booked their place in next year's World Cup finals, it's not in Tite's style to allow his players to take their foot off the pedal, and recent results have shown that lethal stride.

Chile's upcoming hosts have suffered three losses in qualifying—three fewer than any other CONMEBOL team—and La Roja's record of three defeats in their past four outings doesn't look nearly as intimidating.

However, what's essential is that Chile ended a recent three-loss streak with a 2-1 victory over Ecuador on Friday, and hero Alexis Sanchez will again be vital to their hopes of toppling Brazil as he was in Santiago, via Goal:

Brazil find themselves in the advantageous position of not only being able to rest easy heading into their last qualifier—having already secured a World Cup place—but also having the ability to knock out a fierce rival.

Argentina are sixth after 17 matches and face the prospect of failing to qualify for the World Cup finals for the first time since 1970. Blogger Brazil Stats recently mapped out how close the margins are between La Albiceleste and some of their closer CONMEBOL peers:

It's unsurprising Tite hasn't permitted his players a moment of relaxation given the team was in some disarray when he took over in June 2016, with complacency perhaps one of their greater weaknesses.

While the Selecao have their fair share of superstars such as Neymar and Gabriel Jesus, the manager has made an effort to rotate his squad, and FourFourTwo's Jack Lang highlighted one method by which his men are kept on their toes:

It's for that reason Chile will struggle in Sao Paulo. Had they come up against a different manager or system showing preference to rest their greater assets, a draw or even a shock away win could be feasible.

Chile have disappointed away from home in qualifying, however, and failed to score in their other two trips against CONMEBOL's current top four (Uruguay and Colombia), a streak they'll find hard to break at Allianz Parque.