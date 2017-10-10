Honduras vs. Mexico: World Cup 2018 Qualifying Live Stream, Preview

Christian Palma/Associated Press

Honduras head into Tuesday's clash with Mexico with their FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification hopes hanging by a thread.

They need to better the result of Panama in the final group match. As things stand, Panama occupy fourth and a play-off spot, and they know a win against Costa Rica would secure that position at least. Honduras, therefore, have it all to do.

Especially given they will be going up against runaway leaders Mexico. Still, there's a chance for Honduras, and the atmosphere at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano should be befitting of a crucial fixture.

Read on for all the details needed on where to catch the match and a closer look at how this CONCACAF qualifier will likely pan out.

Date: Tuesday, October 10

Time: 8 p.m. (ET), 5 p.m. (PT), 1 a.m. (BST, October 11)

TV Info: beIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: beIN Sports Connect (U.S.)

Preview

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty Images

Honduras looked poised to be in a play-off position heading into the final set of fixtures, as with 95 minutes on the clock in their previous match with Costa Rica, they were closing in on a 1-0 win.

But Costa Rica struck deep into injury time, securing their own place in the automatic qualification positions and dealing a huge blow to Honduras' chances in the process. Here's a look at one of the most significant moments in this year's CONCACAF qualification, per Goal:

For manager Jose Luis Pinto, rallying his players after such a devastating end to that game will be difficult.

Still, there's nothing for them to lose here. Los Catrachos need to go all out for victory, while those in attendance will have a keen eye on developments elsewhere.

It's going to be intriguing to see how Mexico approach the game, as they've done all they can in the Hexagonal. Juan Carlos Osorio's side have yet to lose in this year's edition, and while they were far from their best in their previous match against Trinidad & Tobago, they showed spirit to battle back and win 3-1.

As noted by Tom Marshall of ESPN, while the Hexagonal has been straightforward for Mexico, it's been a long time since they finished top of the pile:

Whether that same level of application will be there on Tuesday away from home against an opponent determined to win is hard to predict.

After all, Osorio may use this match as a chance to look at some players who have been unable to earn first-team chances for much of qualifying. With their World Cup status secured for 2018, El Tri will need to begin thinking about what blueprint will be their best chance of success in Russia, starting in San Pedro Sula on Tuesday.

YURI CORTEZ/Getty Images

If changes are made that should give Honduras some more confidence heading into the game, especially considering they performed well against Costa Rica for long spells.

Should Honduras get on the scoresheet early news may filter through to Panama and subsequent pressure may hinder their display.

Even so, whatever side Osorio puts out will be organised, dangerous going forward and determined to end their campaign with a positive result. Expect another frustrating night for Honduras, who will be left to lament conceding that last-gasp goal against Los Ticos.

Prediction: Honduras 1-1 Mexico