Biggest Stories and Best Highlights from NFL Week 5

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Sunday's 12-game slate of NFL action offers much in the way of promises.

Of the league's four winless teams, the schedule guarantees one a mark in the victory column. Elsewhere, seasons are already on the line. One game boasts an encounter between front-running Rookie of the Year candidates.

Though it's Week 5, the Miami Dolphins will make their home debut after Hurricane Irma postponed their Week 1 tilt and their Week 4 game took place in London, making it the first time they've played in front of home fans since Aug. 17.

Here's a look at the biggest stories and best highlights from the NFL's fifth week.

Response After President Trump's Comments Continues in Week 5

Further responses are expected in the wake of President Donald Trump's comments Friday, Sept. 22. In past weeks, some teams stayed in their locker rooms during the national anthem, while countless players took knees, locked arms or sat. College football players and a hockey player continued the trend in the days leading to Sunday.

Most notably, Vice President Mike Pence left the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts early after members of the 49ers took a knee during the national anthem. Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA Today chronicled Pence's reaction.

Plays of the Day

The Cincinnati Bengals started the day's notable scoring with a bang. Quarterback Andy Dalton capitalized on A.J. Green getting past Buffalo Bills rookie corner Tre'Davious White for a 77-yard touchdown:

In Philadelphia, Eagles wideout Nelson Agholor had some fun toying with an Arizona Cardinals defensive back on his way into the endzone to keep extending a blowout:

Though it will sting for fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Jacksonville Jaguars put on a dominant defensive performance by returning a pair of Ben Roethlisberger interceptions on back-to-back drives:

Notable Player Performances

Colts running back Frank Gore set a high bar early Sunday, passing Eric Dickerson for the seventh-most rushing yards in NFL history. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer also hit a milestone, passing Johnny Unitas for the 13th-most passing touchdowns.

The Eagles' Wentz stuffed the stat sheet, throwing three touchdowns in the first quarter alone. Another notable quarterback performance came from the Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton, who misfired just twice in the first half on the way to 237 yards and two touchdowns.

Newton's favorite target was tight end Ed Dickson, who caught four passes for 152 yards.

Besides having one of the day's top highlights, the Bengals' Green collected five catches for 122 yards and a score in the first half.

Rookies Put on a Show in Week 5

In Cleveland, 2017 No. 1 pick Myles Garrett made his debut—and recorded a sack on his first NFL snap:

Not to be outdone, Carolina's Christian McCaffrey, the eighth pick this year, scored his first career touchdown:

Jacksonville Jaguars No. 4 overall pick Leonard Fournette was a little flashier in scoring one of the day's top touchdowns:

Joe Mixon, selected 48th by the Bengals, scored the first rushing touchdown of his career as well.

Injury Report and Notable Inactives

Two franchise quarterbacks headlined the pre-kickoff injury notes.

After suffering a hamstring injury last week, Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota was a game-time decision against the Dolphins before being ruled out, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

For the Oakland Raiders, Derek Carr wasn't expected to suit up against the Baltimore Ravens after suffering a back injury in Week 4, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, who later confirmed Carr will miss the game.

During the early games, Bengals cornerbacks Adam Jones and Dre Kirkpatrick were injured, the team announced, while Bills tight end Charley Clay was carted off the field with a knee injury, per ESPN.com's Mike Rodak.

Teams Honor Las Vegas Shooting Victims

Thursday, the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers held a moment of silence before the national anthem to honor victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas. The public address announcer then asked fans to turn their phone flashlights on "to shine their light for the brightest city on Earth," according to Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today.

The Week 5 kickoff set the tone for Sunday, where more teams honored victims with moments of silence. Players around the league donned custom cleats and other attire as well.

Still To Come

Sunday's afternoon kickoffs offer an interesting three-game slate, starting with two at 4:05 p.m. ET.

The first is Carr's Raiders playing host to the Ravens in what should be a defensive-minded affair. Both teams are 2-2, have lost two in a row and sit in the precarious position of possibly falling out of their divisional races if they don't win.

The second is what should be another brutal NFC West encounter between the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams. Jared Goff and the hosts, 3-1, are one of the NFL's best surprises. Russell Wilson will look to lead his .500 team to a road win against the Rams for the first time since 2013.

The 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff will feature Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on the road against the Dallas Cowboys. The Packers are 3-1 and winners of two in a row and will try to keep pace with the Detroit Lions (who host the Panthers) in the NFC North, while the Cowboys are 2-2 and attempting to fix a defense that has coughed up 35 or more points twice.

As for Sunday Night Football, it boasts those aforementioned Rookie of the Year candidates in running back Kareem Hunt of the visiting Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans.

Hunt, a third-round pick, is a big reason the Chiefs are undefeated. He has 502 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 7.4 yards per carry and the second-most scrimmage yards through a player's first four career games. Watson, the No. 12 pick, has two wins in three starts and accounted for five touchdowns in a 57-14 victory against the Titans in Week 4.