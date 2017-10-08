    Juventus Transfer News: Paulo Dybala Wants to Stay 'For Life,' Latest Rumours

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistOctober 8, 2017

    Juventus' Argentinian forward Paulo Dybala looks on during the Italian Serie A football match between Atalanta and Juventus at the 'Atleti Azzurri d'Italia' Stadium in Bergamo, on October 1, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / MARCO BERTORELLO (Photo credit should read MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP/Getty Images)
    MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

    Juventus forward Paulo Dybala is said to have advised the club he wants to stay "for life" despite constant speculation surrounding his future.

    The Argentina international has been sensational since joining Juve in 2015 and recently agreed a new contract until 2022 with the Italian champions.

    Speaking to La Stampa (h/t Jonathan Spencer of MailOnline), Juve's general director Giuseppe Marotta has insisted the 23-year-old is fully committed to the Bianconeri:

    "The lad is priceless, because we are not a selling club. I always repeat that a player has his future in his hands and Paulo just said he wants to tie himself to our club for life."

    In addition, Marotta said Juve will "make another big financial sacrifice" to ensure Dybala stays in Turin for as long as possible. 

    MONACO, MONACO - MAY 3: CEO of Juventus Giuseppe Marotta attends the UEFA Champions League semi final first leg match between AS Monaco and Juventus Turin at Stade Louis II on May 3, 2017 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
    Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

    As noted by Ciaran Kelly of the Manchester Evening News, Dybala has been linked with the likes of Barcelona and Manchester United as of late. 

    The forward was handed Juve's iconic No. 10 jersey ahead of the current campaign, and the responsibility of wearing such a prestigious shirt appears to have invigorated the former Palermo man. Per Scouted Football, his incredible strike rate this term is beginning to prompt illustrious comparisons:

    Based on his dynamic dribbling, low centre of gravity and magnificent left foot, there are stylistic similarities between Dybala and his compatriot Lionel Messi. Even so, there are still areas of his game that need to be refined if the Juve man is to reach a level approaching those so consistently scaled by the Barcelona great.

    Encouragingly for Juventus, there appears to be a confidence that Dybala will remain a Juve player as he seeks to cement his status as a world-class performer. You sense a new deal and these bold words from Marotta will do little to halt the transfer buzz that consistently accompanies this outstanding footballer, though.

            

    Alex Sandro Bid Rumours

    REGGIO NELL'EMILIA, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 17: Alex Sandro of Juventus in action during the Serie A match between US Sassuolo and Juventus at Mapei Stadium - Citta' del Tricolore on September 17, 2017 in Reggio nell'Emilia, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Get
    Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

    According to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Annie Eaves of Sport Witness), Juventus turned down a bid of €68 million (£61 million) from Chelsea in the summer for full-back Alex Sandro.

    The piece reported that the Blues made two offers for the Brazilian defender, with the first amounting to around €60 million (£54 million). Chelsea are said still to be interested in doing a deal further down the line, with manager Antonio Conte an admirer of the left-back.

    Additionally, following the speculation, Juve are said to be ready to offer Sandro a new long-term contract until 2022.

    As noted by Adam Digby, the 26-year-old was nowhere near his best early in the campaign, despite Juve enjoying a relatively strong start to the Serie A season:

    Recent matches have yielded much more positive signs for the Brazilian. Against Torino, he netted in a 4-0 win, while in the UEFA Champions League meeting with Olympiakos, he was a constant threat in a routine 2-0 victory for Juventus.

    Juve's decision to reject such a substantial amount of money for Sandro is testament to his importance to this team when he's at full flight. A new deal would surely draw a line under any lingering transfer talk and allow the left-back to fully focus on improving his game with Juve.

