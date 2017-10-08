Dodgers Take 2-0 NLDS Lead over Diamondbacks Behind 12 Hits

Harry How/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers took a 2-0 lead in the National League Division Series on Saturday night with an 8-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium that was fueled by contributions from across the order.

One day after Justin Turner, Corey Seager and Yasiel Puig combined for all nine RBI in Game 1, the Dodgers had seven different players record a hit and four drive in at least one run.

Puig was at the forefront of that group Saturday as he went 3-for-4 with two RBI, including a bases-loading single in the fourth inning that was accompanied by a trademark bat flip, as TBS documented on Twitter:

That base knock set the tone for the fifth inning, when the Dodgers used four straight hits—including an RBI single from Puig, as shown by Fox Sports MLB—to plate four runs and take a 7-2 lead:

Thanks to that outburst, the Dodgers were able to register seven unanswered runs after Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt opened the game with a towering two-run home run off Rich Hill in the first inning:

However, Hill settled down nicely and allowed just three hits while striking out four in four strong innings.

The Diamondbacks countered with Robbie Ray, and that figured to be trouble for L.A. since the southpaw went 3-0 with a 2.27 ERA against the Dodgers this year.

But on a night when he struggled with his command, Ray allowed four hits, four earned runs and four walks while striking out six over 4.1 innings.

ESPN Stats & Info and Dave Burns of Arizona Sports 98.7 put Ray's uncharacteristically shaky outing into perspective from a variety of angles:

The Diamondbacks countered with a three-run blast from Brandon Drury to cut the deficit to 7-5 in the seventh inning, but Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen came in for the final five outs and silenced Arizona's bats.

Now one win away from clinching consecutive trips to the NLCS, the Dodgers will hand the ball to Yu Darvish in Game 3 Monday evening at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks, seeking to keep their season alive, will turn back to Zack Greinke after he allowed four earned runs over 3.2 innings in Wednesday's 11-8 wild-card win over the Colorado Rockies.