MLB Playoff Schedule 2017: Live Stream, Bracket Predictions for Sunday's ALDS

After getting blitzed in the first two games of the American League Division Series on the road, the Boston Red Sox are hoping that a return to Fenway Park will help them get back into their American League Division Series against the Houston Astros.

The New York Yankees played more competitively against the Cleveland Indians than the Red Sox did against the Astros, but the Bronx Bombers are in the same 0-2 hole as their ancient rivals. The Yankees will try to stay alive by winning Sunday at Yankee Stadium.

The Astros are not likely to be intimidated by going to Boston. They defeated the Red Sox in three of four games at Fenway Park in the final weekend of the regular season. The Astros reeled off a pair of 8-2 victories in the first two games of the series, and Houston's offense was on fire.

Nobody was hotter than second baseman Jose Altuve, who bashed three home runs in the series opener, including two against Red Sox ace Chris Sale. Alex Bregman, Carlos Correa and George Springer also have hit home runs for the Astros.

While Houston has been bombing away, the Red Sox offense has been somewhat inept. Mookie Betts has three hits, but Xander Bogaerts is hitless in nine at bats while Andrew Benintendi has just one hit in the series. The Red Sox have not hit a home run yet in the first two games against the Astros.

Doug Fister will take the mound for the Red Sox in Game 3, while Brad Peacock will have the starting assignment for the Astros. Fister has a career postseason record of 4-1 with a 1.78 earned-run average.

Peacock was 13-2 for the Astros this season with a 3.00 ERA. He has a 1-2 lifetime record against the Red Sox with a 9.00 ERA.

First pitch is scheduled for 2:38 p.m. ET, and the game will be televised by FS1.

The Yankees had a five-run lead in Game 2 at Cleveland, but the Indians came back when Francisco Lindor launched a grand slam in the sixth inning before Jay Bruce tied the game with a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The Indians finished the job in the bottom of the 13th inning when Yan Gomes drove in Austin Jackson with a base hit down the left field line that gave Cleveland a 9-8 victory and a 2-0 lead in the series.

The Indians will send Carlos Carrasco to the mound and he will be opposed by Masahiro Tanaka. Carrasco had a strong season and was 18-6 with a 3.29 ERA this season.

Tanaka came into the year as the ace of the New York staff, but he was inconsistent. He finished the year with a 13-12 mark and a 4.74 ERA.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona is thrilled with the way his team has played and fought all season and through the first two games of the playoffs.

"It's hard to win," Francona said, per Stats TSX (h/t CBSSports). "That wouldn't take away from how I feel about our guys. Yesterday's game, win or lose, I mean, I was so -- I think I said this after the game. I was so honored to go through that game with our guys, because it was fun, through the ups and downs."

The game is scheduled for 7:38 p.m., and it will also be televised by FS1.

Both ALDS games can be live-streamed at MLB.TV.

Predictions

The Red Sox don't appear to have much going for them in this series except that they are returning to their beloved Fenway Park.

A year ago, they were in a similar position after losing the first two games in Cleveland and were promptly dispatched in Game 3.

The mismatch appears even bigger this time around because the Astros are hitting so well. However, the Red Sox have some pride and they have hit Peacock well in the past.

The Red Sox will find a way to survive and force a fourth game.

The Yankees should have won the second game, but they blew it, and now they are going with an inconsistent pitcher in Tanaka.

That's not a good scenario against the relentless Indians. The Yankees will put up a good fight, but look for the Indians to find a way and end the series in three games.