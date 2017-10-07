Dana White Comments on Las Vegas Shooting Ahead of UFC 216

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Prior to the start of Saturday's UFC 216 event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, UFC President Dana White shared a video message about the mass shooting in the city on Oct. 1.

Sports Illustrated's Mike Dyce passed along the video featuring White talking about the tragedy that befell the city Sunday:

The shooting occurred during the Route 91 Harvest country music festival when a gunman staying at the Mandalay Bay opened fire on the crowd in attendance.

According to the Associated Press, 59 people were killed and 527 injured.

White's comments about the shooting come one day after he told ESPN's Brett Okamoto the UFC would be giving away free tickets to UFC 216 to first responders.

"It might just be me, the media and 1,500 first responders here tomorrow," he said. "And I don't care. This isn't an event about the gate or about any of that stuff. This is about the families, the victims, Las Vegas, and not bowing down to cowards."

UFC has also pledged to donate $1 million to the families of the shooting victims.