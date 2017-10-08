NCAA Football Rankings 2017: Predicting Top Movers in Week 7 Top 25 Standings

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

It's hard to believe we're six weeks into the college football season, and many teams are already halfway through their regular season schedule.

With schools already a few games deep into conference play, the playoff picture is starting to take shape and the legitimate contenders are separating from the pack.

The latest AP top 25 poll will be released on Sunday afternoon, but before we get the official rankings, let's take a look at how the poll could shake out, followed by a breakdown of a few notable teams affected by the action in Week 6.

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Penn State

4. Georgia

5. Washington

6. TCU

7. Wisconsin

8. Washington State

9. Auburn

10. Oklahoma

11. Ohio State

12. Miami FL

13. USC

14. Michigan

15. Oklahoma State

16. Virginia Tech

17. South Florida

18. San Diego State

19. Notre Dame

20. N.C. State

21. Central Florida

22. Navy

23. Texas Tech

24. Stanford

25. Louisville

6. TCU

TCU failed to crack the top 25 in the AP's preseason poll, but Gary Patterson's squad is now firmly in the playoff picture.

The Horned Frogs vaulted up the rankings after an upset win over Oklahoma State two weeks ago, and after knocking off a ranked West Virginia team on Saturday, it's clear that TCU is for real.

Thanks to Oklahoma's loss on Saturday, TCU is on the rise again and will likely be the highest-ranked team from the Big 12 in this week's poll.

With Oklahoma State and West Virginia now out of the way, the Horned Frogs schedule lightens up for stretch. TCU won't face another ranked opponent until traveling to Oklahoma on November 11. Assuming they can avoid an upset of their own, the Horned Frogs could continue their ascent up the rankings in the coming weeks.

10. Oklahoma

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

After knocking off Ohio State in Columbus earlier this season, Oklahoma had a clear path to the College Football Playoff. Saturday's loss to Iowa State, however, puts their postseason hopes in jeopardy.

The Sooners now have the worst loss of any contender and could potentially be left out of the playoffs even if they run the table. At season's end, in a comparison to other one-loss teams, the Sooners' upset defeat at the hands of Iowa State will likely stick out like a sore thumb.

Oklahoma now has no room for error, with a tough schedule still ahead.

Games against ranked opponents such as Oklahoma State and TCU still await the Sooners, and another loss will likely end their playoffs hopes entirely.

The Sooners will try to get back on track against Texas next week.

11. Ohio State

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Oklahoma's loss to Iowa State temporarily hurts Ohio State, since it makes their loss to the Sooners appear less forgivable. In the long run, however, Oklahoma's upset loss could help the Buckeyes.

With a tough schedule down the stretch, Oklahoma could lose another game or two, which would open the door for the playoff committee to consider moving a one-loss Buckeyes squad ahead of the Sooners.

Such a move won't happen while the two teams share the same record, due to the head-to-head result, but the odds of Ohio State finishing with a better record skyrocketed thanks to Iowa State.

In terms of handling their own business, Ohio State appears to be back on track.

J.T. Barrett helped the Buckeyes hang 62 points on Maryland on Saturday, while the defense held the Terrapins to just 66 yards of offense.

Ohio State has scored at least 49 points in each of its Big Ten games this season and appear to be steadily improving heading into some tough matchups down the stretch against Penn State, Iowa and Michigan.