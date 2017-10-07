Michigan State Scores 14-10 Upset over Michigan in Rain-Soaked Big Ten Battle

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The offensive woes continued for Michigan in a 14-10 defeat against Big Ten rivals Michigan State on a rain-soaked field at Michigan Stadium on Saturday night.

With quarterback John O'Korn filling in for injured starter Wilton Speight (fractured vertebrae), the Wolverines managed just 300 total yards as they fell from the ranks of the unbeaten. Since scoring 36 points against Cincinnati on Sept. 9, Michigan has seen its point total decrease in each of its last three games and hit total of 67 during that span.

The weather conditions were dreadful throughout the game, with a steady rainfall leaving both teams to operate with virtually no passing attack. Things got particularly ugly on the Michigan side with five turnovers, including three consecutive second-half possessions that ended with an O'Korn interception.

The Spartans have rebounded nicely since losing to Notre Dame two weeks ago. Their four wins this season is more than their total from 2016 when they went 3-9.

Even on the rare occasion Michigan's offense did something right, it ended up working against the team.

O'Korn hit tight end Sean McKeon for a 36-yard gain at the end of the second quarter that would have put Michigan in field-goal position. McKeon fumbled as he was fighting for yardage, allowing Michigan State to recover and run out the clock with a 14-3 lead.

The only thing that kept Michigan in it until the end was its defensive performance. The Wolverines actually outgained the Spartans, 300-252, and MSU quarterback Brian Lewerke had 94 yards on 11 of 22 passing.

Despite those ugly numbers, Lewerke made a crucial play on 3rd-and-3 when he picked up a bad snap and found enough room to pick up the first down with 1:59 remaining. He was tackled onto one of his offensive linemen, allowing him to roll over the first-down marker.

Michigan got the ball back with 30 seconds remaining. O'Korn drove the Wolverines 43 yards to set up a Hail Mary as time expired, but the Spartans knocked it down and preserved the upset.

Per Damon Kecman of Climb the Pocket, Michigan has been awful against its two biggest Big Ten rivals over the past nine seasons:

Ben Axelrod of WKYC did note one key problem for Michigan under head coach Jim Harbaugh that has contributed to its lack of success against top programs such as Michigan State and Ohio State:

Saturday marked Michigan's third one-score defeat against Michigan State and Ohio State combined since Harbaugh took over as head coach in 2015.

The Wolverines have a chance to catch their breath next week on the road against an Indiana team that is winless in Big Ten play this season at 0-2. Michigan's next big test will come Oct. 21 at Penn State, which is off to a 6-0 start.

Michigan State is starting to make its case to get back in the Top 25 polls. The Spartans aren't winning pretty, scoring a combined 31 points against Iowa and Michigan, but the final result is all that matters for this team after everything went wrong for it last year.

With games against Minnesota, Indiana and Northwestern to close out October, Michigan State has a realistic shot at heading into its back-to-back showdowns with Penn State and Ohio State 5-0 in conference play.