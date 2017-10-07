Alex Ovechkin 1st Since 1917 to Open NHL Season with Back-to-Back Hat Tricks

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Washington Capitals winger Alexander Ovechkin became the first NHL player in 100 years to tally back-to-back hat tricks to open a season.

Ovechkin piled up three goals Thursday evening against the Ottawa Senators, and he didn't waste any time adding to his statistical ledger Saturday when he found the back of the net three times in the first period versus the Montreal Canadiens.

The NHL's public relations department provided context to illuminate just how rare Ovechkin's achievement was:

With six goals and counting, Ovechkin has already accumulated 18 percent of his total (33 goals) from last season.

That said, the 2016-17 campaign was something of a rare step back for the 11-time All-Star.

Although Ovechkin appeared in all 82 games for the Presidents' Trophy winners, he recorded fewer than 50 goals in a season for the first time in a non-lockout campaign since 2011-12.

But after starting the season in scalding fashion, it won't be a surprise if Ovechkin cracks the half-century mark once again as both he and the Capitals pursue postseason success that's proved elusive during his tenure with the club.