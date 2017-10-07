Andrew Wiggins 'Definitely' Wants to Stay with Timberwolves Amid Contract Talks

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins is anxious to work out a long-term deal with the team but isn't trying to rush the process.

"This is definitely where I want to be; definitely where I want to be," Wiggins said, via USA Today's Sam Amick.

Wiggins also noted "there's no rush to do it, yet. I've still got some time before the day before that first game."

Darren Wolfson of 1500 ESPN reported on Sept. 18 Wiggins and the Timberwolves were expected to have a five-year, $148 million deal finalized last month.

That would be the maximum contract Wiggins could receive from the T'Wolves. He's made it known that he believes he's worth the largest possible deal.

"I definitely do," Wiggins told Ben Golliver of Sports Illustrated in July. "Nothing less."

Wiggins, who was traded to Minnesota in 2014 after the Cleveland Cavaliers drafted him No. 1 overall, has tremendous leverage in negotiations. The 22-year-old averaged a career-high 23.6 points per game and shot a career-best 35.6 percent from three-point range during the 2016-17 season.

The 2014-15 NBA Rookie of the Year is entering the final year of his initial contract. He's scheduled to earn $7.57 million this season, per Spotrac. The Timberwolves tip off the regular season Oct. 18.