WWE Hell in a Cell 2017: March Card, Latest Rumors, News and Buzz Before Raw PPV

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Hell in a Cell might be one of the more generic pay-per-views on the calendar, but the nature of the event usually leads to a few great matches.

Last year's event was for the Raw brand, so it's nice to see management alternate the gimmick PPVs so each brand has a chance to use the special stipulations at these shows.

Hell in a Cell is billed as one of the most dangerous matches, and a lot of that has to do with the ways Superstars use the cage.

We have seen a few people fall and get thrown off the top of the structure. With Shane McMahon's penchant for taking risks, we might see another name added to the list.

Let's go through what we know about Sunday's Hell in a Cell PPV.