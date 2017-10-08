WWE Hell in a Cell 2017: March Card, Latest Rumors, News and Buzz Before Raw PPV

WWE Hell in a Cell 2017: March Card, Latest Rumors, News and Buzz Before Raw PPVOctober 8, 2017
WWE Hell in a Cell might be one of the more generic pay-per-views on the calendar, but the nature of the event usually leads to a few great matches.
Last year's event was for the Raw brand, so it's nice to see management alternate the gimmick PPVs so each brand has a chance to use the special stipulations at these shows.
Hell in a Cell is billed as one of the most dangerous matches, and a lot of that has to do with the ways Superstars use the cage.
We have seen a few people fall and get thrown off the top of the structure. With Shane McMahon's penchant for taking risks, we might see another name added to the list.
Let's go through what we know about Sunday's Hell in a Cell PPV.
Match Card
- Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin vs. The Hype Bros
- Rusev vs. Randy Orton
- Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler
- AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin (U.S. Championship)
- Natalya vs. Charlotte Flair (Women's Championship)
- Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (WWE Championship)
- The Usos vs. The New Day (Tag Team Championship Hell in a Cell)
- Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens (Hell in a Cell)
We will also see the return of Fandango and Tyler Breeze in a new installment of their Fashion Files series. They will almost certainly receive a warm welcome after being absent for the past few weeks.
We will also see the return of Fandango and Tyler Breeze in a new installment of their Fashion Files series. They will almost certainly receive a warm welcome after being absent for the past few weeks.
The Late Addition
Gable and Benjamin vs. The Hype Bros was a last-minute addition to the pre-show. This might feel like a random match, but it actually has a storyline.
Zack Ryder and Mojo Rawley have been having some communication issues recently, and a few backstage segments have shown them blaming each other for their problems.
Another loss could push one of them over the edge and cause a heel turn, which might be the only option either one of these Superstars have right now.
Rawley didn't get over a babyface in the singles division, and Ryder has been treading water for years. Giving one of them a fresh start as a villain could add some depth to the midcard title scene on SmackDown.
Predictions
As with every PPV, a group of B/R writers offered predictions for each match as part of a panel. The Hell in a Cell group included Ryan Dilbert, Anthony Mango, James Moffat, Kevin Berge and yours truly, Chris Mueller.
When it came to the pre-show match, Gable and Benjamin are the favorites with all five writers picking them as the victors.
Orton vs. Rusev had us split. Berge and Moffat picked Orton while the rest of us think it's time for The Bulgarian Brute to get a needed win.
We all got back on the same page and predicted Roode would overcome Ziggler, but the U.S. title match had everyone split again. Mango and I believe The Lone Wolf will have his day, but nobody else agrees.
Mango, Berge and Dilbert predict Charlotte will leave the PPV with the women's title, but I am the only person who thinks Nakamura will defeat Mahal for the WWE Championship.
Another consensus was reached when everyone picked The New Day to retain the tag titles, but we were divided again when Dilbert, Mango and Moffat picked Owens to go over McMahon inside Hell in a Cell.
Rumor of Tye Dillinger Being Added to the Show
Corbin is scheduled to face Styles for the U.S. title at HIAC, so many fans expected him to walk right over Tye Dillinger on his way to Sunday's event.
However, The Perfect 10 had other plans. He managed to defeat The Lone Wolf clean in the middle of the ring on Tuesday's SmackDown. He gave the usual post-match interview backstage, but the title of the video is what has some fans talking.
"Does Tye Dillinger belong in U.S. title match at Hell in a Cell?" This title leads many to believe there will be some kind of strange circumstances that result in Dillinger being added to the bout.
Making it a Triple Threat would up the stakes and make it more likely Styles will lose the title because he doesn't have to be involved in the decision.